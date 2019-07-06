Ultimate 80s Party Night Comes To Warrington

Jul. 6, 2019  

It's time to dig out those baggy trousers and get into the groove as the ultimate 80s party night heads to town.

I Got Love for You 1980s will transport Parr Hall back to the iconic era of shoulder pads and leg warmers on Friday 7 February as the walls reverberate to the sounds of Culture Club, Wham! and everything in between.

A beautiful blend of pop and soft rock guarantees an extraordinary evening of chart-topping anthems as live band Electric Dreams perform classics by Duran Duran, Dexy's Midnight Runners, Kim Wilde and Tears for Fears in the ultimate throwback concert.

This night of nostalgia promises a set-list that Top of the Pops would have been proud of.

So make sure you go-go-go to get tickets because this extravagant 80s experience will leave you feeling on the edge of heaven with hits like Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don't You Want Me Baby and Relax.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.



