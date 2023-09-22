UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA And More Shows On Sale At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has published a new brochure, a bumper magazine full of shows to go on sale next week.

New shows include UNFORTUNATE from Thursday 11 – Saturday 14 July, fresh from complete sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the UK comes this critically acclaimed smash hit parody musical. UNFORTUNATE is back – bigger, bolder and sexier than ever before – and things are gonna get wet. Join everyone's favourite Disney Diva, Ursula, as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, it's time to take the plunge and dive into this year's hottest night out. Cruella told her side, and Maleficent's had her moment. Now the legendary queer queen is ready to spill, in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.

New shows on sale also include:

QUEENS WITH BALLS returns on 2 February return direct from their smash-hit run in London's West End, these dazzling divas deliver a night of fun and fabulousness as they dance like Britney and sing like Whitney! Get ready for jaw dropping LIVE vocals and a set list full of pop party anthems, including, Queen Of The Night, Born This Way, Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Musical Mashups and so much more! You'll be feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it!

SAO PAULO DANCE COMPANY on Friday 15 – Saturday 16 March are Brazil's finest dance company and make their highly anticipated UK debut in spring 2024. Fusing the elegance of classical ballet with the sensuality of Latin American dance, this 'sleek, sexy and highly technical' (The New Yorker) company of talented dancers are set to impress with three UK premieres. Goyo Montero (resident choreographer with Carlos Acosta's company Acosta Danza) explores the idea of collective identities in Anthem, an epic and emotionally charged ensemble piece for 14 dancers, beautifully staged with dramatic lighting. Gnawa, by Nacho Duato (Artistic Director of the Berlin State Ballet), draws on the Mediterranean colours and flavours of Valencia, powered by the hypnotic, ritualistic music of North Africa. For the finale, Brazilian choreographer Cassi Abranches' colourful and flirtatious Agora sculpts the movement of each dancer's body with the percussive beats and bass grooves of Afro-Brazilian fusion.

FRANKIE BOYLE is here on Monday 8 and Tue 9 April so buy a ticket, because by the time he arrives, the currency will be worthless and you and your neighbour's will be part of a struggling militia that could probably use a few laughs.

THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS from Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 April is based on the book by Onjali Q. Raúf and adapted for the stage by Nick Ahad. There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He's nine years old (just like me), but he's very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn't like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite! After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet's classmates have 'The Greatest Idea in the World' – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist. Told from a child's perspective, balancing heart and humour, THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS highlights the power of friendship and kindness in a world that doesn't always make sense and reminds us that everyone needs a place to call home.

FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD from Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 June will have you swept away into the dazzling world of Bollywood! Frankie never wanted to be a star, she just wanted a family - and after a chance encounter with an up-and-coming director, she finds herself transported to Bollywood. As she climbs the sparkling staircase of stardom, Frankie has to confront what she is willing to do for fame and fortune. Can she stay in the Bollywood family and still be true to herself? Inspired by real stories of British women who have been caught in the spotlight of the biggest film industry in the world, FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD is a breathtakingly colourful journey of romance, sweeping songs and vibrant dance. Amidst the heroes and the villains, the costumes and the spectacle, get ready for this tale of being British in Bollywood.

MINISTRY OF SCIENCE on Sunday 21 July sees the UK's favourite science team back and more explosive than ever! Join our presenters as they dive deep into the world of science and look at how science shapes the modern world we live in with a few loud bangs along the way! They'll take an anarchic approach to science communication whilst looking at the scientists, engineers and inventors who have shaped the modern world that we live in whilst proving that each and everyone of you have the ability to change our world for the better! Expect 20ft LIQUID NITROGEN clouds, exploding OXYGEN & HYDROGEN balloons, FIRE TORNADOS, HYDROGEN bottle rockets, ignited METHANE and even a self-built Hovercraft! 100% Educational. 200% Entertaining. 300% Explosive. 400% Fun!

Tickets for the new season go on sale at 10am on Monday 25 September to Friends of the Grand and members, with tickets on public sale from 10am on Friday 29 September at Click Here. To become a member and take advantage of priority booking, visit Click Here