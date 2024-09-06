UNBOUND Comes To Hoxton Hall Following Debut At Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matthew Harvey's New British Musical 'UNBOUND' will receive a concert presentation at Hoxton Hall this October. Pitched to BYMT in 2023, the piece was commissioned and presented for the first time at Birmingham Hippodrome as part of BYMT's 20th anniversary season.

Unbound is a new British musical following home-schooled Iris, who, after finally convincing her mother to let her attend Black Lake High, is excited for an 'ordinary' life of friends, parties, and school spirit. Iris' world is turned upside down when a school prank goes wrong and she unknowingly frees an ancient witch; finding herself part of the coven, will Iris' newfound powers help her win over her new classmates, or spell disaster for the town of Beggars Hollow? Unbound explores the nuances of community, and what it is to belong.

The musical will be presented in concert form at Hoxton Hall on October 27th from 5pm followed by a Halloween celebration. Casting will be announced, and tickets will be on sale soon. Interest can be registered at unboundmusical.com. Ryan Carter serves as Creative Director, having first worked with Matthew Harvey on his debut song cycle 'Now Or Never' in 2021. The duo are also part of the inaugural 'New Musical Theatre Writing' cohort of Birmingham Hippodrome, with their first musical as a pair expected to be shown in 2025. Alex Musgrave (Lighting Design) and Ryan James (Sound Design) return to Unbound after working on its first iteration for BYMT. Mark Hartley, from TPO Global, serves as consultant production manager.

Emily Gray, Creative Director of BYMT, said: "Unbound had a brilliant first outing this summer with BYMT, in partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome. As soon as Matthew pitched the idea to us almost a year ago, we knew it had to be brought to life with a large group of highly energised teenagers. The young company adored the songs and so many of the performers & audience members asked when a cast album will be released. It is thrilling to see a new musical taking shape for the first time and this show, with its charismatic characters, magical moments and sensational score has so much potential."

Stuart Cox, Chief Executive of Hoxton Hall said : "Hoxton Hall is thrilled to be the venue for this performance of Unbound. We are dedicated to being a part of the creation of new work, especially exciting musical theatre. We supported Matthew Harvey last year providing space for a small workshop and loved it. So, to be involved at this next stage is a delight."

