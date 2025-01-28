UK Premiere of THE MIDNIGHT CALLER Comes to London in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BlackPen Productions has announced the upcoming premiere of The Midnight Caller, a suspenseful one-act play that plunges audiences into the eerie world of late-night solitude and psychological tension. Directed by Giulia Hallworth, this chilling tale will debut as part of the FreshFest at the Old Red Lion Theatre from February 13th to February 15th.

In The Midnight Caller, Fiona, a weary call center worker, faces a long night of mundane tasks and unsettling calls-until one cryptic voice transforms her routine into a terrifying ordeal. With themes of isolation, fear, the supernatural, and modern workplace struggles, this play promises a heart-pounding experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.

This innovative play features an immersive soundscape and an intimate, single-character format that highlights the gripping performance of Yazmeen Enoch as Fiona. The production also features round out performances from Treci Dominique as Fiona's Best Friend Judy and Emeka Agada (Reacher), who plays the Client/Manger/Police.

With a seasoned ensemble of three, the production expertly uses lighting and sound to evoke unseen presences, pulling the audience into her harrowing journey.

The creative team behind The Midnight Caller consists of three talented Black actors, all of whom are graduates from the prestigious Guildford School of Acting and co-founders of BlackPen Productions.

