UK Pantomime Awards Begins Tour to Create Short List of Nominees

After a turbulent year for the Arts, The Pantomime Awards are back with a team of judges already on the road as they travel from Aberdeen to Aylesbury, Belfast to Bognor and Cardiff to Canterbury.

A team of 52 judges has been recruited by the newly formed UK Pantomime Association which has developed a set of criteria for the awards in collaboration with industry experts such as designer Terry Parsons, writer Joyce Branagh and performer Lisa D Phillip.

Between 13th November 2021 and 26th January 2022, 219 venues will be visited to determine the winners of 17 awards including Best Dame, Best Villain, Best Supporting Artist, Best Script, Best Sound Design and Best Digital Panto. In addition, three shows will be crowned Best Pantomime depending on the venue's capacity.

The short list of nominees will be revealed during March 2022 with the awards ceremony set to take place in April.

"Scores are already coming in from across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England with hundreds of visits planned for the next two months. We are extremely grateful for the Industry's support in helping to make these awards a reality, and to all of our judges as they traverse the UK. Pantomime is a vital part of the UK's cultural heritage, which we look forward to celebrating in person at our Awards Ceremony next year."

Simon Sladen, Chair, UK Pantomime Association

For more information, including a full list of awards and venues, visit: https://www.pantomimeassociation.co.uk/