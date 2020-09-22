PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON will be presented on Saturday 26 September at 7pm via Zoom.

Piff The Magic Dragon along with his trusty sidekick Mr Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, and Jade Simon - a genuine Las Vegas Showgirl - announce the first UK date of their interactive livestream tour, PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON: LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS, which has been entertaining audiences virtually across the US this summer. Broadcast live from the Piff the Magic Dragon Television Studio in Las Vegas (formerly known as his single car garage), this all-new one-hour interactive magic experience has been specifically created for online viewing, featuring Piff's unique blend of sardonic British comedy and magic.

UK audiences can now experience PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON: LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS on Saturday 26 September at 7pm via Zoom, with further UK dates to be announced.

After breaking out on ITV's Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff the Magic Dragon moved to Las Vegas where he stole the show on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2015. For the past five years, Piff has been performing nightly to sold out houses at The Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre in the heart of the iconic Flamingo Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. Piff has been busier than ever these past few months with numerous appearances on US network and cable television. He vanished the Statue of Liberty with David Copperfield, taught tricks on Penn & Teller Try This At Home, and most surprisingly of all, emerged victorious from TBS' comedy competition series, Tournament of Laughs. Yes. Somehow Piff beat some of the biggest names in comedy including Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton and Fortune Feimster.

In 2019, Piff was named one of the 10 Comics to Watch by Variety, won "Best Comedian," "Best Magician" and "Best Headliner" in the Best of Las Vegas Awards beating Lady Gaga AND was awarded the Casino Entertainment Award's Casino Comedian of the Year. For an act that bills himself as The Loser of America's Got Talent, this is getting awkward.

Piff the Magic Dragon said, "Nowadays it seems like everyone is working from home, so I thought why not a dragon? I've spent the last six months building a TV studio in the garage and coming up with a bunch of magic that will destroy from a distance. It's finally ready, and the best part is I can visit my birthland and still be home in time for tea. As long as I have tea at 4am. I was gutted to miss my annual pilgrimage to the UK this year, and to all those who missed us too, I hope this in some small way makes up for it"

Tickets on sale now via www.piffthemagicdragon.com.

