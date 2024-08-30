UGLY SISTERS to Transfer to New Diorama Theatre Post Edinburgh Fringe

Performances will run 6 - 20 September, 2024.
UGLY SISTERS will transfer to New Diorama Theatre following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run 6 - 20 September, 2024.
On the day The Female Eunuch is issued in America, a transgender woman in flapping draperies rushes up to Germaine Greer and says: thank you - thank you so much for all you've done for us girls.
Ugly Sisters is an operatic, heretic, parasitic and hallucinatory retelling of this very moment, of sisterhood, of all feminist history, returning to NDT after a blistering, sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe.
Ugly Sisters is the latest offering from multi-award-winning company piss / CARNATION, following their critically acclaimed debut at Soho Theatre 52 Monologues for Young Transsexuals .
PEOPLE
Writer/Performer - Laurie Ward
Writer/Performer - Charli Cowgill
Director - Joanna Pidcock
Movement Director - Naissa Bjørn
Set Designer - Cara Evans
Lighting Designer - Edward De'ath
Stage Manager - Daze Corder
Producer - Bronagh Leneghan
Show: Ugly Sisters
Venue: New Diorama Theatre
15 - 16 Triton Street, Regent's Place, London, NW1 3BF
Dates: 6 – 20 September 2024
Times: Mon - Sat 7.30pm
Tickets: £17
https://newdiorama.com/whats-on/ugly-sisters
Videos