UGLY SISTERS to Transfer to New Diorama Theatre Post Edinburgh Fringe

Performances will run 6 - 20 September, 2024.

By: Aug. 30, 2024
On the day The Female Eunuch is issued in America, a transgender woman in flapping draperies rushes up to Germaine Greer and says: thank you - thank you so much for all you've done for us girls. 

Ugly Sisters is an operatic, heretic, parasitic and hallucinatory retelling of this very moment, of sisterhood, of all feminist history, returning to NDT after a blistering, sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe.

Ugly Sisters is the latest offering from multi-award-winning  company piss / CARNATION, following their critically acclaimed debut at Soho Theatre 52 Monologues for Young Transsexuals . 

PEOPLE

Writer/Performer - Laurie Ward

Writer/Performer - Charli Cowgill

Director - Joanna Pidcock

Movement Director - Naissa Bjørn

Set Designer - Cara Evans

Lighting Designer - Edward De'ath

Stage Manager - Daze Corder

Producer - Bronagh Leneghan 

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Show: Ugly Sisters

Venue: New Diorama Theatre

15 - 16 Triton Street, Regent's Place, London, NW1 3BF

Dates: 6 – 20 September 2024

Times: Mon - Sat 7.30pm

Tickets: £17

https://newdiorama.com/whats-on/ugly-sisters




