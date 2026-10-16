Twinnie Unveils 2027 Gypsy Heart UK Tour and New Single 'Old Friends'

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British country-pop artist Twinnie has announced her Gypsy Heart Tour, a run of UK dates set for February and March 2027, alongside the upcoming release of her new single, 'Old Friends,' arriving October 23.

Following two sold-out tours, Twinnie is stepping up to bigger venues, with stops in Glasgow, London, Bristol and Leeds. Additional dates will be announced soon. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

'Gypsy Heart Tour' Dates:

February 26 - The Classic Grand, Glasgow

February 28 - Bush Hall, London

March 6 - Thekla, Bristol

March 7 - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

'Every ticket sold goes towards helping me make more music, so your support genuinely makes this possible. Let's do this!' says Twinnie.

The announcement comes during a standout year for the British artist. Her latest single, 'Wild One,' reached #3 on the UK iTunes Country chart and #9 on the All-Genre chart, surpassing 100,000 streams and earning UK radio support.

This summer, Twinnie performed at London's Crystal Palace Park in support of Alanis Morissette and appeared at the Isle of Wight Festival alongside artists including Calvin Harris, Teddy Swims and Rita Ora.

With new music on the way and more surprises on the horizon, Twinnie is carrying her momentum into 2027 with a growing live presence in the UK.

About Twinnie:

Twinnie is a boundary-breaking British artist whose genre-blending sound, powerhouse vocals and bold storytelling have earned critical acclaim from BBC Radio, People, Forbes, Billboard, NPR and more. Raised in the Romani Traveling community, she brings fierce authenticity and inclusivity to every lyric, performance and project.

Her 2020 debut album, Hollywood Gypsy, was named BBC Radio 2's Album of the Week, while her 22-track follow-up, Something We Used to Say, was recognized by NPR as one of the best albums of November 2024. Since relocating to Nashville, Twinnie has made her Grand Ole Opry debut, appeared on U.S. radio and television, and released her U.S. label debut EP, Welcome to the Club, which has surpassed 24 million streams.

In 2023, her single 'Bad Man' charted on U.S. country radio, and in June 2025, CMT debuted the music video for 'Back to Jack' on the Paramount+ billboard in Times Square. The song has also been featured across CMT Equal Play, Spotify and Apple Music playlists.

Twinnie's 2026 single 'Midnight Company' landed in the Top 5 on Apple Music UK's New Music Friday, alongside Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, and was added to popular playlists including Spotify's All New Country and Pandora's Top Country Hits.

A dynamic live performer, Twinnie has shared stages with Sheryl Crow, Lainey Wilson and Chase Rice. Beyond music, she is also an accomplished songwriter whose credits include Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams and The Shires, as well as an award-winning creative director and actress. In 2024, she joined the cast of the long-running British soap opera Emmerdale.

As the founder of I Know A Woman, a nonprofit advocating for mental health and equality in the music industry, Twinnie continues to use her platform to champion purpose-driven change.

With more than 30 million streams, a growing global fanbase and an unwavering commitment to authenticity, Twinnie continues to redefine what it means to be a modern artist-on her own terms.

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