Troubadour White City Theatre To Launch With Troubakids Festival In July 2019

Troubadour Theatres and Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and AIMCo today announce the inaugural summer season at Troubadour White City Theatre at White City Place, the former BBC Media Village in west London. The new theatre will join a thriving new neighbourhood at White City Place, neighbouring other destinations such as Soho House and Westfield Shopping Centre.

TroubaKids Festival will host 4 family productions playing in rep from 23rd July - including Little Baby Bum Live, Monstersaurus!, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Aliens Love Underpants.

Speaking about TroubaKids and the inaugural summer season at Troubadour White City Theatre, Oliver Royds and Tristan Baker, of Troubadour Theatres said:

"We are hugely excited to be launching the first summer season at Troubadour White City and can't think of a better way to start than with 4 shows which will entertain and enthral the next generation of theatregoers.

This summer, we hope to turn White City Place, an area that is synonymous with entertainment, storytelling and the diversity of British culture, into a space that will delight young theatregoers and provide state-of-the-art entertainment for families.

Troubadour White City Theatre will be designed to meet the needs of modern audiences and perfect for families: with comfortable seating, generous toilet facilities, increased leg room and a spacious and welcoming foyer."

Alistair Shaw, Managing Director of White City Projects, said:

"Our ambition for White City was to create a thriving new London destination and the opening of Troubadour White City Theatre really embodies our commitment to positively transform the wider area and provide a new cultural experience for visitors from near and far to enjoy. White City has always been recognised for creative broadcast and we look forward to continuing the legacy for live entertainment, with the launch of the first season of Troubadour White City Theatre this summer."

Brooke Mauchline Productions Ltd present

Little Baby Bum Live

23 July - 3 August

Step into the magical and colourful world of LITTLE BABY BUM. Join Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Rhyme friends at the world premiere of a brand-new LIVE show. An online and digital TV sensation, Little Baby Bum is the world's largest educational YouTube channel with over 21 million subscribers and 20 billion views.

Nick Brooke Ltd and Big Wooden Horse present

Monstersaurus!

24 July - 11 August

One day Monty found a book

'Inventions Very Rare'

Create yourself a monster friend

BUT ONLY IF YOU DARE!

This brand-new show from the creators of Aliens Love Underpants is monster-ously good! Follow the young inventor Monty as he creates a whole world of whacky inventions and incredible monsters, but he has a problem - now he has made them all, what is he going to do with them?!

This energetic show full of thrills, spills, magic and mayhem will delight the whole family - with original music and plenty of audience participation!

Suitable for ages: 3+

MEI Theatrical and Rockefeller Productions present

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

7 August - 1 September

One of the most iconic characters in children's literature will wiggle his way to London this Summer to mark the 50th Anniversary of Eric Carle's beloved book.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle's stories; Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show celebrating its 50th Birthday in 2019 - The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Nick Brooke Ltd and Big Wooden Horse present

Aliens Love Underpants

13 August - 1 September

Aliens love underpants

Of every shape and size

But there are no underpants in space

So here's a big surprise!

Based on the international best-selling children's book, Aliens Love Underpants is a zany and hilarious tale, wonderfully brought to life on stage! With stunning effects, madcap action, original music and loads of crazy aliens, this fantastically fresh and funny production for all ages will make you laugh your PANTS off!"

Tickets now on sale. For further information, listings and ticket prices visit www.troubadourtheatres.com/white-city

Troubadour White City Theatre will be operated by the award-winning team behind the successful King's Cross Theatre, home to the Olivier-award winning The Railway Children and David Bowie's Lazarus and Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre which will also open in summer 2019. The new state-of-the-art hub will consist of a 1,200-seat fully flexible theatre plus an 800-seat fully flexible multi-purpose venue with an interconnecting foyer space complete with a large onsite bar; continuing to showcase a ground-breaking and exciting programme of large-scale theatrical shows, film screenings, exhibitions, concerts and international events.

Further programming for Troubadour White City Theatre to be announced soon.

Troubadour Theatres will seek to work with the local community and wider city through sustained and meaningful partnerships with local businesses, residents, community groups and schools, with the aim of finding ways to give opportunities to the next generation of talent. Troubadour White City Theatre is committed to creating a theatre that operates efficiently, provides local employment and runs an environmentally sustainable way.

White City Place is a group of re-imagined buildings in White City from RIBA award-winning architects Allies & Morrison, set around a newly landscaped central avenue with high quality retail spaces, restaurants and gardens. Totalling 566,290 sq ft of new office space, the buildings have been designed for modern creative businesses. First confirmed tenants to move into White City Place include YOOX Net-A-Porter, ITV, The Royal College of Art, Huckletree, Autolus, Jellycat, Ralph & Russo and The Paul Institute.

A series of leading restaurants have also recently opened at White City Place, marking it out as a true foodie destination in west London. These include, W12 Studios, Butterscotch, Coco di Mama, WAKA, Shola, Herman ze German and The Athenian.

White City Place is a joint venture development between Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and AIMCo.





