Tron Theatre Presents ALI THE MAGIC ELF

This Christmas, Tron Theatre Company will bring back the much loved, Ali the Magic Elf - as a live show captured on film for viewing at home. Ideal for little ones aged 3-8 years and their adults, the show is conceived and directed by Tron Theatre's Artistic Director Andy Arnold and can be enjoyed straight from the comfort of the sofa this festive season.



Everything is going wrong for Ramesh Meyyappan's Ali and none of the children's letters to Santa have been answered. With the help of his friends (played by Simon Donaldson and Christina Gordon), this is a wonderfully gentle tale about working together to magic-up order out of chaos.



Created and first staged in 2019 with accessibility in mind, the show incorporates BSL, opportunities to sign, clap and sing along and comedic visual storytelling, and will be available to watch for free, on demand until the 25th December. Audiences, no matter where they are, will be able to bring Designer Jenny Booth's cosy North Pole workshop right into their living rooms, made possible by by Videographer Daryl Cockburn. With costume design by Vicki Brown, a live score arranged and played by actor/musicians Simon and Christina, and extraordinary physicality and sleight-of-hand tricks from Meyyappan, Ali the Magic Elf is bursting with festive cheer at a time where the world needs a little help finding its Christmas magic again.



Ali the Magic Elf promises to be an unforgettable visual experience and the perfect Christmas treat to be enjoyed at home and for free for young and old alike.

