Tron Theatre Company Will Present ALI THE MAGIC ELF

This Christmas, Tron Theatre Company will present a brand-new Tron festive classic, Ali the Magic Elf. Ideal for little ones aged 3-6 years and their adults, the show is conceived and directed by Tron Theatre's Artistic Director Andy Arnold (who has recently returned from directing The Selfish Giant for Beijing Children's Theatre Company) for our studio space.

Designer Jenny Booth is set to transform our Changing House into a cosy North Pole workshop where Ali the Magic Elf (played by Ramesh Meyyappan) is busy working away in Santa's workshop. It's Christmas eve but everything is going wrong and the elves are panicking- none of the children's letters have been answered! What is an elf to do! Suddenly with the jingle of bells and the swoosh of a sleigh- magic is in the air! But Ali and his friends (played by Simon Donaldson & Pride & Prejudice* *sort of's Christina Gordon) may need a bit of help!

Featuring costume design by Vicki Brown and with a live score played by actor/musicians Simon and Christina, Ali the Magic Elf uses the wonderful physicality and comic timing of three professional actors to great effect and is an unforgettable visual experience for little ones who might still be too young for the Tron's main house panto.

Ali the Magic Elf is 50 minutes of charming storytelling which incorporates Meyyappan's playful magic tricks, engaging basic BSL audience interaction and live music throughout in a perfect Christmas treat for little ones.





