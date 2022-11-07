Trinity Theatre Announces 2023 Tour Of Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS

2023 will see Trinity Theatre mount a touring production of Arthur Miller's classic play All My Sons.

Trinity will partner for the tour with The Theatre in Chipping Norton, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds for four week-long runs, starting in Bury St Edmunds and ending at Trinity Theatre. In this startling new production, one of Miller's greatest theatrical accomplishments will grip audiences again, 75 years after it first left an auditorium stunned.

Considered one of the true landmark plays of the 20th century, All My Sons is set two years after the end of World War II. Successful businessman Joe Keller reckons with things he did to survive during the conflict, whilst he and his family come to terms with the loss of a son. The play has stood the test of time, lauded as a state of the nation play on its premiere, and becoming a dangerously relevant allegory today.

Director Sean Turner returns to Miller's work for All My Sons, having directed the world premiere of Miller's first play in 2015. No Villain opened at the Old Red Lion to critical acclaim and transferred to the West End. The Guardian's review of No Villain observed with this thrilling discovery, Sean Turner has done a great service to Miller studies, but also to audiences in search of gripping and intelligent drama.

Cast and further creatives for All My Sons will be announced soon.

Dates

Tuesday 28th February -

Sunday 5th March 2023 Theatre Royal, Westgate St, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QR

Tuesday 7th - Sunday 12th March 2023 Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX

Tuesday 14th - Sunday 19th March 2023 The Theatre 2 Spring Street, Chipping Norton OX7 5NL

Tuesday 21st - Sunday 26th March 2023 Trinity Theatre, Church Road, Royal Tunbridge Wells TN1 1JP

Tickets Tickets available from £23 https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207991®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trinitytheatre.net%2Fevents%2Fall-my-sons?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1