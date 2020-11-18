Trevor Nunn Directs Lisa Dwan In HAPPY DAYS at Riverside Studios

Anthology Theatre, in association with Riverside Studios, presents the 60th anniversary production of Samuel Beckett's masterpiece Happy Days. Trevor Nunn directs Lisa Dwan as Winnie, continuing their collaboration following Eh Joe at Jermyn Street Theatre. The production opens on 18 February 2021 at Riverside Studios, where the playwright rehearsed Endgame in 1980 and Waiting for Godot in 1984, with previews from 16 February, and running until 28 March.

Winnie and her husband Willie are stuck in every sense of the word. Endless days and nights pass by while they struggle on, with only each other for company.

Samuel Beckett's world-renowned play Happy Days comes to the Riverside Studios in a landmark 60th anniversary production. Brought to you by a multi-award-winning creative team, with direction from Trevor Nunn and starring 'Beckett interpreter of the first rank' (Observer) Lisa Dwan as our heroine Winnie, this is a spirited and triumphant revival most pertinent for our unparalleled times.

Winnie takes comfort in the monotony of her existence, passing the time by completing routine tasks, her blithe and buoyant manner allowing her to believe 'another happy day' is occurring. But ritual and a sunny disposition can only keep Winnie's head above the parapet for so long, before the futility of her and Willie's existence threatens to engulf her completely.

This enduring, potent, and lively tale of existential limbo presents a playful, but poignant look, at human strength and survival amidst the most surreal of circumstances.

This brand-new production of Beckett's two hander will be staged in a Covid safe environment following government advice and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Happy Days marks the first production from recently relaunched Anthology Theatre Productions. With a long history of investment and co-production, Anthology Theatre has repositioned itself as a full-scale production company, producing and managing its own work under newly appointed Managing Director & Executive Producer, Lil Lambley.

Performance dates: 16 February - 28 March 2021

Ticket prices: £42.50, £37.50, £27.50, £17.50

Previews: £37.50, £32.50, £22.50, £10.00

Access rate available

When booking, patrons will be booking tickets within a price band, and seats will be allocated on the day of performance. This enables the venue to seat patrons socially distanced within the best configuration for audience experience. Audiences are encouraged to book in advance.

