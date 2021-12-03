Toy Solider Productions Announces LADY M A Brand New Musical Inspired By Shakespeare

Musical theatre writing duo Gina Georgio and James Beeny of Toy Soldier Productions are thrilled to announce their latest project, LADY M.

This brand-new musical inspired by William Shakespeare's 'Macbeth' begins workshops on Wednesday 8 December, and a first look at the opening number of the show, "Mother Scotland" is revealed today.

LADY M is a musical reimagining of 'Macbeth', telling the untold story of Lady Macbeth, whose haunted past lies at the heart of this infamous tale of murder, power and destruction. The sung-through musical features a modern score, blending musical theatre with a contemporary sound and elements of rap, with original music and lyrics by Georgio and Beeny.

LADY M is currently in development and is undergoing a workshop with director Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy (Oliver!, Porgy and Bess, Co-Director - Les Misérables: The Staged Concert at the Gielgud Theatre and Sondheim Theatre, Associate Director - Les Misérables UK Tour 2018, Miss Saigon UK Tour, Half A Sixpence). The workshop's cast will include George Blagden (Vikings, Versailles, Company, Les Miseìrables 2012 film), Kerry Ellis (We Will Rock You, Miss Saigon, Wicked, Oliver!), Robert Hands (Doctor Who, Come From Away), Jamie Muscato (Les Misérables, Heathers, Big Fish), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six, Rent) and Karl Queensborough (Hamilton, White Teeth). The workshop company is completed by Devon Elise-Johnson, Maria Graciano, Tom Hier, Sam O'Rourke, Claire Parrish and Paul Wilkins. The workshop of Lady M will conclude with a showing of the work on 22 December at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Released today, the music video for the opening number of the show, "Mother Scotland" was recorded during lockdown and performed by some of the most iconic voices of the West End including George Blagden (Vikings, Versailles, Company, Les Miseìrables 2012 film), Earl Carpenter ('The Phantom' in The Phantom of the Opera, 'Javert' in Les Miseìrables), Bradley Jaden ('Javert' in Les Miseìrables, 'Fiyero' in Wicked), and Karl Queensborough ('Alexander Hamilton' in Hamilton).

Learn more at www.toysoldierproductions.com.