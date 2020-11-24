Top TV Comedian Brings Bobby Dazzler Of A Show To Town

A Bobby Dazzler of a show is heading to town next winter as a familiar face returns to Parr Hall with an hilarious tour.

After spending a year writing jokes and growing her backside, Geordie comedian Sarah Millican is returning to the stage for her sixth international tour.

In addition to being laugh-out-loud funny, this unmissable new stand-up is also informative; dishing out advice on all sorts of weird and wonderful things, such as what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over the wall, and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.

The top TV comedian shot to stardom thanks to her brutally-honest but relatable sense of humour and will be paying another visit to Warrington's Parr Hall on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 December 2021.

With priceless stories that include a surprisingly funny smear test and the woes of trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, Sarah's new show Bobby Dazzler is guaranteed to have you giggling all the way home!

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 27 November 2020 at parrhall.culturewarrington.org.

