Tom Mothersdale Joins the Cast of LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at Donmar Warehouse

With the critically acclaimed Constellations by Nick Payne currently running at the Vaudeville Theatre, Michael Longhurst, Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse, today announced further casting for Cordelia Lynn's Love and Other Acts of Violence¸ which marks the venue's reopening following its completion of essential building works. Elayce Ismail directs Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man) joining the previously announced Richard Katz (Tatte) and Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba). The production opens on 14 October, with previews from 7 October, and runs until 27 November.

The season continues with Rory Kinnear in Tim Price's new stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy film Force Majeure, directed by Michael Longhurst, 10 December 2021 - 5 February 2022. Then, 11 February - 9 April 2022, Kit Harington stars in Shakespeare's Henry V, directed by Donmar Associate Director Max Webster; concluding with Marys Seacole by Jackie Sibblies Drury, and directed by Nadia Latif, 15 April - 4 June 2022.

DETAILS:

Donmar Warehouse presents

The World Première of

LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE

By Cordelia Lynn

Directed by Elayce Ismail; Designer: Basia Bińkowska; Lighting Designer: Joshua Pharo

Sound Designer: Richard Hammarton; Movement Director: Yarit Dor

Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG

7 October - 27 November 2021

Press Night: 14 October 2021 at 7pm

"There is a war coming.... A war that will last for a hundred years....

I think it is already here. I think we've been fighting it a long time"

A young Jewish physicist and an activist poet meet at a party and fall in love. As society splinters around them, the couple's struggle to survive erupts into violence.

Cordelia Lynn's new play is a subversive and intimate love story about inheritance and the cycles of politics and history.

Cordelia Lynn was commissioned by the Donmar Warehouse to write Love and Other Acts of Violence as the recipient of the 2020 Berwin Lee Award. Her playwrighting credits include Fragments, a short play for Five Plays (Young Vic), Hedda Tesman (Headlong/Chichester Festival Theatre/The Lowry), Three Sisters (Almeida Theatre), Confessions, a short play for Power Plays (Theatre Uncut/Traverse Theatre/Bristol Old Vic), Best Served Cold (VAULT Festival) and Believers Anonymous (Rosemary Branch Theatre). Her opera and vocal credits include A Photograph (Oxford Lieder Festival), Heave (IRCAM/Festival de Royaumont), Miranda (Opera Comique, Paris) and You'll Drown Dear (IRCAM/Manifeste, Paris). In 2017, she received the Harold Pinter Commission to write One for Sorrow for the Royal Court, where her first play Lela & Co premiered in 2015, having won the Jerwood New Playwright commission.

Richard Katz plays Tatte. His theatre credits include The Soldier's Tale (Hallé Orchestra), Blindness and Seeing, Peer Gynt, Romeo and Juliet, As You Like it, The Comedy of Errors, The Drunks, Silence, The Winter's Tale and Pericles (RSC), Bartholomew Fair, The Merry Wives of Windsor, As You Like It, Hamlet, Nell Gwynn, The Golden Ass (Shakespeare's Globe), The Divide, The Lorax (The Old Vic), The Encounter (Complicité international tour/ John Golden Theatre), Mnemonic, The Noise of Time, Measure For Measure, Master & Margarita (Complicité), 1984 (Playhouse Theatre), War Horse (National Theatre/New London Theatre), Spyski (Peepolykus) and An Oak Tree (Birmingham Rep). His television credits include MotherFatherSon, A Discovery of Witches, Taboo, Ambassadors, The Honourable Woman, Privates, Thank God You're Here, The Omid Djalili Show, Hogfather and The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby; and for film, The Infiltrator, Guardians of the Galaxy, Sixty Six and Enigma.

Tom Mothersdale plays Him/Man. His theatre credits include Out West: Blue Water and Cold and Fresh, A Thousand Stars Explode Under the Sky (Lyric Hammersmith), The Cherry Orchard (Young Vic), Richard III, Boys, The Glass Menagerie (Headlong), Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp, The Woods (Royal Court Theatre), Dealing with Clair (Orange Tree Theatre), John, Cleansed (National Theatre) and Oil (Almeida Theatre). His television credits include War of the Worlds, A Discovery of Witches, Van Der Valk, Treadstone, Hanna, Electric Dreams, King Charles III and Peaky Blinders; and for film, Overlord.

Abigail Weinstock plays Her/Baba marking her professional stage debut. She has performed her own comedy at the Edinburgh Festival and venues including Soho Theatre and the Pleasance; she was runner up at the UK Jewish Comedian of the Year in 2017. Weinstock was recently longlisted for the Screenshot Comedy Writer/Performer Competition run by Sister Global and Olivia Colman.

Elayce Ismail directs. Her theatre credits include Shedding a Skin (Soho Theatre), Nanjing (Shakespeare's Globe), If Not Now, When? (National Theatre), Under Milk Wood, The War of the Worlds (Northern Stage), Girls (Soho Theatre/HighTide Festival/British Council Edinburgh Showcase), The Rise and Shine of Comrade Fiasco, Chorus and Spooky Action at a Distance (Gate Theatre), The Lost Ring (Deutsches Theater, Berlin) and Stay Another Song (Young Vic). Her opera credits include, as creator and librettist, Our Dark Side and The Moon (Royal Opera House); as director, They Whisper Don't Gaze at the Stars...(ENO) and 4:48 Psychosis (Opéra national du Rhin/ Royal Opera House). As associate/ assistant director, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Opéra Orchestre national Montpellier) and The Virtues of Things (Royal Opera House). She is the Artistic Associate at Music Theatre Wales and has previously been the Head of New Work (maternity cover) at the Donmar Warehouse, the inaugural RTYDS Associate Director at Northern Stage, and a Resident Director at the National Theatre as the recipient of the JP Morgan Award for Emerging Directors.

Donmar Warehouse, 41 Earlham Street, Seven Dials, London WC2H 9LX

7 October - 27 November 2021

Press Night: 14 October 2021

Captioned: 8 November 2021 at 7.30pm

Audio-Described: 6 November 2021 at 2.30pm, touch tour at 1pm

British Sign Language Interpreted: 15 November 2021 at 7.30pm

Box Office: www.donmarwarehouse.com / 020 3282 3808

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Evenings Mon - Sat: 7.30pm

Matinees Thu & Sat: 2.30pm

TICKET PRICES

£45 | £32.50 | £20 | £10

PREVIEW PRICES - 7, 8, 9 & 11 October

£42.50 | £30 | £17.50 | £10

YOUNG+FREE

YOUNG+FREE tickets for 16-25 year olds released by ballot. Sign up at www.donmarwarehouse.com.

Generously supported by IHS Markit.

YOUNG+FREE

YOUNG+FREE tickets for 16-25 year olds released by ballot. Sign up at www.donmarwarehouse.com.

Generously supported by IHS Markit.

DONMAR DAILY

New tickets on sale every day at the Donmar. Allocations of tickets from £10 will be made available every day for performances 7 days later. Tickets will be available across the auditorium at every price band.

STANDING TICKETS

£10 standing tickets available from two weeks in advance 10am online, by phone and in person. (Except Press Nights. Subject to availability)

ACCESS

The Donmar Warehouse is fully wheelchair accessible. Guide dogs and hearing dogs are welcome in the auditorium. There is a Loop system and a Radio Frequency system fitted in the main auditorium and there are also hearing loops at all the front of house counters.

ASSISTED PERFORMANCES

If you require a companion to attend the Donmar, their ticket will be free. To book call 020 3282 3808 or email access@donmarwarehouse.com.