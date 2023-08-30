Tom Houghton Will Embark On New Tour For 2024

Tickets go on sale Friday 1st September.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 2 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Photos: See New Workshop Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle Photo 3 Photos: See New Workshop Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Tom Houghton Will Embark On New Tour For 2024

Tom Houghton Will Embark On New Tour For 2024

After an incredible break-out year, the multi-viral, social media sensation, star of Netflix “The Circle” and host of "Very British Problems: Live" and “Bad Manors” podcast, Tom Houghton sets out on his biggest and most hilarious show yet with “It's Not Ideal”. Tickets go on sale Friday 1st September and are available from Click Here.

Having now taken to the international stage with tours of Europe and America, the man who asked us “Do you ski?” returns to the UK to ponder a new question. In an age where tradition and progress are wrestling against each other; what are the parts of ourselves that need shedding and what is worth holding on to?

Tom's previous tour Absolute Shambles was a massive success and was extended through to July 2023 and took in dates all across the UK.

Tom is the ultra-privileged master of making the seemingly unrelatable, relatable. As seen on Comedy Central and Channel 4's First Dates.   With a loyal fan base of over a quarter of a million followers, Tom is a social media star, thanks to multiple viral videos of his stand up, insights into his incredible life and chats with his father (General the Lord Houghton GCB CBE DL). His videos have garnered millions of views thanks to their combination of humour, education and down to earth charm.

Tom has been storming the comedy circuit with his hilarious stories and sharp-eyed silver spoon observations for the past 5 years. Whether it's growing up with a Dad who is the Ex-Chief of Defense Staff, living in the Tower of London or lifting the lid on the all-boys boarding school environment. Every tale will fascinate, make you think and at the same time have you in stitches. This brand new show is one not to be missed!

Tom Houghton said: “Over the moon to be back on tour next year visiting new venues and familiar venues.  Can't wait to get on the road eating multiple packaged sandwiches and negotiating train strikes, Is Not Ideal, but performing to amazingly loyal comedy goers and all the exciting new faces definitely is”




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Birmingham Royal Ballet Launches The Virtual Stage Photo
Birmingham Royal Ballet Launches The Virtual Stage

Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced The Virtual Stage - a tech focused project featuring content developed in collaboration with Canon and RiVR, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies that explores the many different ways that AR, VR, 3D mapping and Motion Capture can be applied to BRB's productions in order to enhance experiences and interaction,increase accessibility, promote its productions worldwide and bring ballet to life in new ways.

2
Paul Foot Adds Extra Dates For DISSOLVE Photo
Paul Foot Adds Extra Dates For DISSOLVE

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Plosive Live has announced that award-winning and trail-blazing comedian, Paul Foot, has added an extra 39 dates to his UK tour of Dissolve, his most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering ever.

3
THIS IS NOT A CIRCUS Celebrates Dutch Circus at Jacksons Lane Photo
THIS IS NOT A CIRCUS Celebrates Dutch Circus at Jacksons Lane

Named for TENT’s annual showcase in Amsterdam, This is not a circus will feature four shows by up and coming Dutch makers that will delight and thrill London audiences this October; 60% Banana, Ways of being ready, Sawdust Symphony and 360. 

4
Ray Bradshaw Will Embark on New UK Tour Photo
Ray Bradshaw Will Embark on New UK Tour

International and award-winning comic, Ray Bradshaw is preparing to embark on a brand-new tour of the UK for 2024 with show ‘Doppleginger’. The tour kicks off in Southend in February and will finish in Salford, April 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Inside Kids Night on Broadway Video
Inside Kids Night on Broadway
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre (10/03-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let’s Talk About Philip
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
The North Wall Arts Centre (9/21-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You