Tom Houghton Will Embark On New Tour For 2024

After an incredible break-out year, the multi-viral, social media sensation, star of Netflix “The Circle” and host of "Very British Problems: Live" and “Bad Manors” podcast, Tom Houghton sets out on his biggest and most hilarious show yet with “It's Not Ideal”. Tickets go on sale Friday 1st September and are available from Click Here.

Having now taken to the international stage with tours of Europe and America, the man who asked us “Do you ski?” returns to the UK to ponder a new question. In an age where tradition and progress are wrestling against each other; what are the parts of ourselves that need shedding and what is worth holding on to?

Tom's previous tour Absolute Shambles was a massive success and was extended through to July 2023 and took in dates all across the UK.

Tom is the ultra-privileged master of making the seemingly unrelatable, relatable. As seen on Comedy Central and Channel 4's First Dates. With a loyal fan base of over a quarter of a million followers, Tom is a social media star, thanks to multiple viral videos of his stand up, insights into his incredible life and chats with his father (General the Lord Houghton GCB CBE DL). His videos have garnered millions of views thanks to their combination of humour, education and down to earth charm.

Tom has been storming the comedy circuit with his hilarious stories and sharp-eyed silver spoon observations for the past 5 years. Whether it's growing up with a Dad who is the Ex-Chief of Defense Staff, living in the Tower of London or lifting the lid on the all-boys boarding school environment. Every tale will fascinate, make you think and at the same time have you in stitches. This brand new show is one not to be missed!

Tom Houghton said: “Over the moon to be back on tour next year visiting new venues and familiar venues. Can't wait to get on the road eating multiple packaged sandwiches and negotiating train strikes, Is Not Ideal, but performing to amazingly loyal comedy goers and all the exciting new faces definitely is”