Tilt19 Returns For 4th Year

TILT19 is the 4th annual TILT Festival, welcoming professional artists, students, families and audiences from all over the world and runs Monday 15th - Sunday 21st July 2019. The Festival, one of the largest outside London, takes place at West Midlands Creation Centre Digbeth, in the city's vibrant creative quarter.

TILT19 boasts masterclasses for beginners to advanced, indoor and outdoor shows, as well as massage, professional aerial photoshoots, rigging, a marketplace and even a circus brunch! Artists, promoters, venue and festival managers, students and those who are generally curious are welcome to attend any of the TILT events.

TILT19 also provides a professional platform for young and community led work alongside professional performance, and strives for inclusivity with a disability accessible programme.

Kim Charnock, Festival Director and Artistic Director of Birmingham's RoguePlay Theatre said "We are delighted to present the 4th edition of TILT a festival that attracts people from all over the UK, as well as internationally providing a platform for attendees to work with some of the world's best circus artists. The festival will see the premiere of Around the World in 80 Days, a magical journey of aerial acrobatics, aimed at young children, families and those with learning and physical disabilities. This year we will also be running the first pro-level training week for young circus trainees. We very much look forward to welcoming everyone for what is going to be a very exciting two weeks in the city!"

The eclectic mix of teachers and performers from across the globe include; Fabio Pinna (Cyr Wheel), Ambra Vallo (Rocket Yoga and Contortion), Sainbold Janchivdori, (Straps and Handstands) and Emiliano Ron a.k.a. The Rope Master.

Full length shows are presented by Birmingham based RoguePlay, and visiting companies including Open Theatre Company, who use non-verbal physical theatre to collaborate with Young People with Learning Disabilities, Nottingham based Tuyo Acrobats and Translucent Dance.

This year TILT19 has a strong focus on young people and families. Saturday 20th July is TILT Family Day, with Parent & Baby Aerial, a Youth Showcase and Family Night running from 6-8pm.

After the premiere performance of Around the World in 80 Days on 20th July, the space turns into a musical playground, with live music, guided inclusive aerial workshops, and soft play for little ones. Club Hub UK sponsors Family Night & family provision across the festival, including supervised soft play to allow parents to train on the main programme.

TILT19 is followed by TILT Youth Programme from 22nd-26th July, the first pro level training week for young circus trainees aged 11-17yrs. The Youth Programme features Elizabeth Wickham and Pascal Haering teaching Cloud Swing, Silks, Hoop and Cyr Wheel.

Working in partnership with Circus Futures, TILT provides a networking and marketplace opportunity for emerging and existing artists, bringing people together in the form of this mini-symposium.

TILT Festival is funded by Arts Council England.

Listings Information Venue: West Midlands Creation Centre, Fazeley Street, Birmingham, B5 5RT Dates: 15th-21st July 2019; Youth Programme: 22nd-26th July 2019. Tickets for classes and live performances: www.tiltfestival.com Box Of?ce 0121 643 0022





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You