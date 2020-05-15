Tickets Now on Sale For SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS at the Darlington Hippodrome

Following recent successful appearances in Darlington, Seven Drunken Nights is back as part of a fifth anniversary tour playing at the Hippodrome on Saturday 22 May 2021.

Tickets are on sale now for Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners for its incredible fifth anniversary tour.

In association with legendary Irish pub O'Donoghue's, the place where it all started for The Dubliners back in 1962, Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

This hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life and will have you singing and dancing in the aisles with this brand new show for 2021.

It is without doubt the ultimate feel good Irish show.

Seven Drunken Nights is at Darlington Hippodrome on Saturday 22 May, 2021. To book or for more information call the Box office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk.





