Tickets For DUCKIE LOVES FANNY On Sale Now

On 6 September, London's much-loved bent London triflemakers Duckie will revive Leytonstone's formidable homegal for Duckie Loves Fanny; a one night only grand show for 1,000 audience members.

Tickets are now on sale for the Olivier Award-winning live art entertainers' much anticipated celebration of legendary celebrity cook Fanny Cradock; one of the highlights of the Mayor's first ever London Borough of Culture in Waltham Forest.

Staged at Walthamstow's grand Assembly Hall, audience members will be treated to a five-hour fabulous queer celebration of a real British icon combining post-war pop culture, style, food, gender politics and aspiration.

25 identical Fanny Cradock dragsters of all genders will take centre stage in the spectacular production. Audience members - who are invited to come dressed as Fanny or her husband Johnnie - will be encouraged to collect a luncheon voucher for a taste of the fabulously retro 10 bites on offer, served by a fleet of fannytastic Trolly Dollys.

DJ and MC Amy Lamé will transmit the femme musical soundtrack from Fanny's fame years from 1956 to 1976 - spanning Alma Cogan to Kathy Kirby, Tina Charles to Baccara - and there will be a very special guest in the form of Miss High Leg Kick.

Cllr Clare Coghill, Leader of Waltham Forest Council said: "Fanny is one of the borough's most distinctive cultural icons, and we are so excited to welcome the inimitable Duckie to Waltham Forest for this once in a lifetime tribute. The spirit of Fanny Cradock will truly be revived in this fabulous show and we look forward to welcoming all to celebrate."

Amy Lamé, Duckie co-founder and Duckie Loves Fanny's DJ, said: "Before Nigella, Jamie or even Delia there was Fanny - the first truly iconic TV celebrity chef. Short-tempered and sublime, Fanny was reviled and relished in equal measure. East London has a tradition of strong women, and this Leytonstone lass was one of the fiercest. All are welcome to celebrate Fanny's golden years -with Duckie - as part of Waltham Forest London Borough of Culture 2019. You can expect an event full of food, feminism and fabulous... and Fanny, of course! "

Duckie Loves Fanny will be designed by Laura Hopkins, choreographed by Lea Anderson, with vintage chanteuse Alison David and militant culinarian Tracey Smith. The ten course tasting menu will be produced by chefs Matthew Scully and Club Lola.

Leytonstone-born Fanny Cradock came to fame in the 1950s. First known for her and her husband's column in The Daily Telegraph, the pair became well known for transforming theatres in restaurants. In 1955, she began her 20 year career on television, presenting cookery shows for the BBC and becoming a much loved icon for her catchphrases, fabulous ball gowns and exotic yet cost-cutting dishes.

Duckie combine vintage queer clubbing, LGBTQI+ heritage and social archaeology, and quirky performance art shows. Describing themselves as "lowbrow live art hawkers, homo-social honky-tonkers and clubrunners for disadvantaged, but dynamically developing authentic British subcultures ", they create legendary nights out that bring communities together.

Duckie Loves Fanny is the culmination of a packed summer of programmes and festivals taking place as part of Waltham Forest London Borough of Culture 2019, including Waltham Forest's three major free family festivals - Walthamstow Garden Party, Mela and Chingfest. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets: wfculture19.co.uk/DuckieLovesFanny







