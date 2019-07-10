Thursford Christmas Spectacular Announces Programme For 2019 Festive Extravaganza

Preparations are already well underway in the Norfolk village of Thursford for one of the nation's most lavish and highly anticipated annual Christmas events. Now in its 43rd year, Thursford Christmas Spectacular has already ordered in a whole new lighting experience and auditioned over 3000 performers this year, for what promises to be its most ambitious and extravagant show to date.

The glittering rhinestone and tinsel-packed variety show will run for seven weeks during the festive season, 6th November to 23rd December, with many performances already sold out.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett is new to Thursford Christmas Spectacular for 2019. The wonderfully witty comedian and ventriloquist will introduce this year's speciality acts including one of the world's top acrobatic Cyr wheel specialists Billy George (as seen on BBC's Tumble, ITV's Britain's Got Talent, Get Your Act Together and as special guest on Diversity's UK Arena Tour Up Close and Personal) and the phenomenal, gravity-defying, international roller skating double act Royer and Emelie.

Returning to the Christmas stage is leading theatre organist Phil Kelsall, dazzling audiences on The Mighty Wurlitzer, one of Thursford Collection's most prized possessions, the centre piece for the show and one of the largest remaining Wurlitzers in Europe.

Over 3000 West End and Broadway performers auditioned this year for the company of over 120 dancers, singers and musicians who will perform show-tunes, chart toppers and rock n'roll favourites to Irish-dancing, the Can Can and classic Christmas carols.

Entertaining visitors of all ages from across the globe, Thursford Christmas Spectacular has become one of Europe's biggest Christmas shows, it has been seen by over 5.7 million people since opening its doors in 1977 and regularly attracts up to 50 coaches a day from far and wide. With a production budget of £2 million this year and the installation of a brand new lighting experience, Christmas 2019 is set to see the highly anticipated family-run show have its biggest and best season to date.

Nestled in the beautiful Norfolk countryside, the truly unique Thursford Collection also includes Santa's Magical Journey, an enchanted trip for children and grandchildren through a festive fantasy land to meet Father Christmas and the Steam Engine Museum, the world's largest collection of steam engines and organs. The Garden Pavilion transforms into a festive celebration of cafés, restaurant, bar, and shopping village, home to the famous Christmas Shop and pantry; and the luxurious, award-winning bed and breakfast Holly Lodge is just a 3 minute walk away.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You