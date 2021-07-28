Theatres Trust and Linbury Trust Help 14 Theatres With Small Grants Programme

Theatres Trust has awarded over £69,000 from its Small Grants Programme, supported by The Linbury Trust, to 14 theatres across the UK to support them post-pandemic. The theatres will use the grants, which are from the first round of funding, to carry out small capital works to improve their accessibility, sustainability and viability, allowing them to welcome back audiences old and new after the devastating period of closure.

Expanding their work following initiatives started during the pandemic, Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, and Theatr Brycheiniog will purchase new technology to improve their digital infrastructure, allowing them to deliver a wider programme of work and reach new audiences.

A Changing Places toilet, which is best practice in accessibility standards, will be installed in Malvern Theatres' new studio extension for its creative learning programme, making its expanding programme accessible to even more of its audiences. From installing assistive technology to making changes to front and back of house, five other theatres will also make vital access improvements with their funding: Lawrence Batley Theatre, Pateley Playhouse, Stanley Arts, Tower Theatre Folkestone and Worcester Swan.

Taking an environmentally sustainable approach to support their long-term viability, Romiley Little Theatre and Trinity Theatre will use funding to upgrade to more efficient heating systems with lower running costs. Angles Theatre, Finborough Theatre, Stables Theatre and Theatro Technis will carry out essential repairs to their electrics, safety equipment and toilets respectively.

Jon Morgan, Director of Theatres Trust, comments, There will be tough times ahead for theatres following the worst year in living memory for the sector, so we are pleased to be able to support these treasured theatres to make positive changes that will help them thrive.

Stuart Hobley, Director of The Linbury Trust, comments, From support to improving accessibility, to helping redevelop digital infrastructure, these small grants are going to make a big difference to local theatres and the wide range of people who enjoy them.

The Small Grants Programme has been made possible thanks to the generous support of The Linbury Trust, as well as donations from Judy Craymer CBE and Charles Michael Holloway Charitable Trust.

The second round of the Small Grants Programme is currently open for applications with grants of up to £5,000 available for not-for-profit theatres. The closing date is Monday 8th November 2021.