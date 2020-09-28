Theatre Uncut and the Traverse Theatre Present TOOLS FOR CHANGE

TOOLS FOR CHANGE is digital reimaginings of three plays from the Theatre Uncut archive exploring racism, censorship, power and identity.

Theatre Uncut and the Traverse Theatre are releasing digital reimaginings of three plays from the Theatre Uncut archive that explore racism, censorship, power and identity.

Tools for Change comprises three playtexts - by Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, Gbolahan Obisesan and Niellah Arboine - which will be made available to download from the Theatre Uncut website from Mon 28 Sep, for viewers, campaigners, activists, educators and groups across the world to use, free of charge.

Three new filmed versions of each of these scripts will be made available to view on the Traverse Theatre website throughout October, and will be available to the public until Saturday 28 November. (Students and staff at universities, schools, colleges and youth theatres can request to view the films until 28 November 2023.)

Groups and organisations are invited and encouraged to use both the playtexts and films as tools to raise awareness and encourage discussion of the topics they cover.

Watch the trailer below!

Emma Callander, Co-Artistic Director of Theatre Uncut said:

"Theatre Uncut was designed to encourage debate and raise awareness on issues of injustice. These three plays from our archive, written by three extraordinary playwrights, do that in the most provocative and inventive ways. We are excited to see how actors, directors, educators and campaigners across the world use these playtexts and films in the ongoing fight against prejudice and racism."

Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, writer of and performer in A Coin in Somebody Else's Pocket, said:

"It's really exciting to have this piece get a second life through this digital project. The piece I wrote is the very first thing I ever wrote for theatre and it's been really interesting to get a chance to play with it again and consider what has and hasn't changed in the past few years since I wrote it. I really hope people get something out of these texts and I'm honoured to be a part of this."

Linda Crooks, Executive Producer of the Traverse Theatre said:

"Theatre Uncut and the Traverse Theatre have enjoyed a fruitful working partnership for several years, and we are delighted to be working with them on making some of their most important recent plays available in new and exciting formats - and we would like to thank the writers for their generosity in making this possible. We hope that individuals, groups and organisations around the world will use these resources to further understanding of the challenges they cover, and together move towards making their communities, and the world, a more equitable and respectful place where everyone is valued, can fulfil their potential and live without fear."

The films and release dates are:

Monday 5 October:

A Coin in Somebody Else's Pocket by Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan

Award-winning poet and playwright Manzoor-Khan explores the experience of being asked to write her very first play in this form bending monologue. Originally commissioned as part of The Power Plays produced by Theatre Uncut in 2018.

Performer Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan

Co-Directors Daisy Ifama and Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan

Editor Daisy Ifama

Sound Designer Mark Melville

Producer Emma Callander

Monday 12 October:

Re: Exhibit by Gbolahan Obisesan

Director, actor and playwright Obisesan confronts colonial white privilege in a showdown between a producer and a performer.

Actors

Producer Eva Jane Willis

Actress Joyce Omotola

Writer Gbolahan Obisesan

Director Gbolahan Obisesan

Producer Emma Callander

Camera Operator Emil Socialize

Sound Recordist Filipe Pinheiro

Editor Daisy Ifama

Sound Designer Mark Melville

Originally commissioned as part of Walking the Tightrope: the Tension Between Art and Politics co-produced by Offstage Theatre and Theatre Uncut in 2014 in response to the protests against the production Exhibit B that opened in the UK at the Edinburgh International Festival and closed during its presentation at the Barbican in London. With thanks to Theatre Peckham and Cressida Brown.

Monday 19 October:

Safe by Niellah Arboine

Journalist and Gal Dem's Lifestyle Editor Arboine tracks the journey of a woman searching for a safe space in the opinionated noise of the internet.

Actors

HER Eden Hioghae

Chorus Members of the Southwark Playhouse Young Company

Editor Daisy Ifama

Sound Designer Mark Melville

Co-Directors Emma Callander and Daisy Ifama

Producer Emma Callander

Originally commissioned as part of The Power Plays produced by Theatre Uncut in 2018.

