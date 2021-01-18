Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces Postponement of Season

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced the postponement of their season. They released the following statement:

"Due to the latest COVID19 restrictions in London and the UK, Theatre Royal Stratford East has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone its reopening season which includes The Sun, The Moon and The Stars by Dipo Baruwa-Etti, After The End by Dennis Kelly and Extinct by April De Angelis to later in the Spring. New dates and details will be announced in due course and we can't wait to welcome audiences and artists back to our theatre when it is safe to do so."

Theatre Royal Stratford East had previously announced its return to live work on stage with three new productions for February-May 2021:

· The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars: Artistic Director Nadia Fall directs emerging playwright Dipo Baruwa-Etti's new play about a young woman's quest for justice following the racially-motivated murder of her twin brother.

After the End: The resilience of colleagues Mark and Louise is put to the test when they find themselves in a fallout shelter following a nuclear attack with only two weeks of supplies. Dennis Kelly's bitingly dark comedy is given a new production by director Lyndsey Turner.

· Extinct: A new play by April De Angelis that addresses the climate emergency and questions what drives activists to break the law in pursuit of their beliefs.

Learning & Participation: Theatre Royal Stratford East will be expanding its work within the community in early 2021, with its first iteration engaging with two local partners to work with an elders' group and local families.

· Tickets for the season go on sale to access bookers and Theatre Royal Stratford East Members at noon on Wednesday 09 December, and on general sale at noon on Friday 11 December.