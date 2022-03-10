Theatre Royal Stratford East Announce Participants For New Monologue Competition SLAMBITION

Theatre Royal Stratford East, in association with Ramps on the Moon, announce the participants for SLAMbition, a brand-new monologue slam-style competition putting a spotlight on the incredible range of Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent that exists in the arts.

Participants will include Eliz Avni, Nicole Botha, Jade Franks, Georgina Hart, Rhiannon Jones, Ella Maisy Purvis, Temi Majekodunmi, Jack Moorby, Fatima Niemoga and Mik Scarlet.

The artists will perform a monologue in front of an invited audience of leading industry creatives including directors, casting agents and casting directors, and will have the chance to win an exciting package of prizes which include: a professional headshot package from photographer The Other Richard, a digital subscription for The Stage, tickets to Stratford East shows and more to be confirmed. Performances will be on Wednesday 30 March 2022 at 7pm.

SLAMbition will be co-directed by Theatre Royal Stratford East Artistic Director Nadia Fall and Julie McNamara, with hosting by Stratford East's Sky Arts Artistic Associate Tabby Lamb. Guest performers will include spoken word artist Miss Jacqui and singer/songwriter Max Runham. The judging panel for SLAMbition includes theatre maker and poet Jamie Hale, director and performer Rachel Nwokoro and casting director Jacob Sparrow.

BSL interpreters for SLAMbition are Peter Abraham, Anna Kitson, Jade Odle and Tracey Tyer with captioning by Claire Hill.

Ramps on the Moon is a collaborative network of six National Portfolio Organisation theatres: New Wolsey, Birmingham Rep, Nottingham Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres, Stratford East and strategic partner Graeae. Ramps on the Moon exists to enrich the stories we tell and the way we tell them by normalising the presence of Deaf and disabled people both on and off stage.

Nadia Fall, Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East Said, "I am so excited that we're producing SLAMbition, a brand-new competition and showcase for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent acting talent. This not only promises to be an extremely entertaining event, but it is a genuine step towards promoting and forging relationships with artists whose talent is all too often hidden in a very ableist industry."