Theatre Royal Stratford East Announce New Dates For Dennis Kelly's AFTER THE END

Theatre Royal Stratford East announces new dates for After the End, Dennis Kelly's chilling play directed by Lyndsey Turner. The rescheduled production will run from Friday 25 February to Saturday 26 March 2022. Peter Mackintosh will join the creative team as Designer, Oliver Fenwick as Lighting Designer and Tingying Dong as Sound Designer.

A city under attack from a nuclear blast. As the dust settles, Louise wakes to find herself in a fallout shelter with Mark, the colleague who has saved her life. They have enough water and food to last two weeks. Now they just need to find a way of surviving each other.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, Dennis Kelly examines what it takes to endure catastrophe.

Priority booking for After the End will open at 12pm on Monday 11 October 2021.

General booking for After the End will open at 12pm on Wednesday 13 October 2021.

Learn more at book at www.stratfordeast.com.