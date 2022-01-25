Theatre Royal Stratford East Announce Casting For AFTER THE END

Theatre Royal Stratford East announces casting for After the End, Dennis Kelly's chilling play directed by Lyndsey Turner.

Nick Blood (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) will play Mark and Amaka Okafor (The Son at the KILN and West End) will play Louise. After The End will run at Theatre Royal Stratford East from Friday 25 February to Saturday 26 March 2022.

A city under attack from a nuclear blast. As the dust settles, Louise wakes to find herself in a fallout shelter with Mark, the colleague who has saved her life. They have enough water and food to last two weeks. Now they just need to find a way of surviving each other.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, Dennis Kelly examines what it takes to endure catastrophe.

Tickets for After The End are on sale www.stratfordeast.com.

Creative Team

Written by Dennis Kelly

Director Lyndsey Turner

Designer Peter McKintosh

Lighting Designer Tim Lutkin

Sound Designer & Composer Tingying Dong

Sound Design Mentor Paul Arditti

Assistant Director Aaliyah McKay

Fight Director Bret Yount

Casting Director Isabella Odoffin

Nick Blood (Mark) was most recently seen starring in Michael Samuel's Channel 4 drama, Close to Me, opposite Connie Neilsen and Christopher Eccleston. In 2021 he shot the lead role in an independent film, Abyzou, before going straight on to shoot a role in the Untitled Disney Plus series. Straight after this he started shooting on another feature film, Lovely, Dark & Deep opposite Georgina Campbell. Other notable screen work includes the independent feature, Body of Water, opposite Sian Brook. Other recent screen credits include HBO's Euphoria, Lethal White, Danny Boyle's Babylon, Misfits, Him & Her, but he is perhaps best known for his role as mercenary Lance Hunter in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. His stage career began as Adam in The Priory (Royal Court), followed by Marianne Elliot's production of Women Beware Women (National Theatre). He later played the lead role, Stuart Sutcliffe, otherwise known as "the fifth Beatle", in the West End production of Backbeat, which also took him to Toronto and Los Angeles.

Amaka Okafor (Louise) Theatre credits include Nora: A Doll's House (Young Vic), The Son (Kiln Theatre and West End), I'm Not Running, Macbeth, Saint George and The Dragon, Peter Pan (National Theatre), Hamlet (Almeida Theatre), Grimly Handsome, I See You (Royal Court), Hamlet (Barbican), Glasgow Girls (Citizen's Theatre), Dr Korczak's Example (Manchester Royal Exchange & Arcola) and The Bacchae (National Theatre of Scotland). Her television credits include The Responder, Grace, Des, The Split Series 2, Vera and film credits include Sweet Sue.

Dennis Kelly (Writer) Work for theatre includes Debris, Osama the Hero, After the End, Love and Money, Taking Care of Baby, DNA, Orphans, The Gods Weep, The Ritual Slaughter of Gorge Mastromas and Girls and Boys. For television he has written and created Utopia, Pulling (co-written, co-created) and The Third Day (co-created), and for film he wrote the screenplay for Black Sea. He also wrote the book for the Olivier and Tony winning Matilda: The Musical and in 2010 DNA became a set text on the GCSE English Literature syllabus.

Lyndsey Turner (Director) Previous directing work includes Noye's Fludde (Stratford East), Top Girls, Saint George and the Dragon, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Edgar and Annabel, There is a War (National Theatre), Girls and Boys (Royal Court), Hamlet (Barbican), Chimerica (Almeida & West End), Aristocrats, Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Fathers and Sons and Faith Healer (Donmar).