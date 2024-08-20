Theatre Green Book Appoints Lilli Geissendorfer As Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Green Book UK, the grassroots initiative that sets common standards for sustainable theatre across all areas of theatre practice and operation, has announced that Lilli Geissendorfer will take on the newly created role of Director.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, along with support from The Foyle Foundation, Lilli has been engaged as the Director to build on the success of the Theatre Green Book and take it on the next stage of its development. The funding will also enable Theatre Green Book bring together the growing number of European and international Theatre Green Book networks in spring 2025 to share experience, knowledge and best practice.

Following the launch of the second edition of the Theatre Green Book in June, Lilli will be responsible for increasing the use of the Theatre Green Book over the next year, developing a sustainable business model for its future growth and expanding the Theatre Green Book network as an active community, encompassing theatre, dance and opera of all types, at all scales, in all parts of the UK.

The climate crisis has been a golden thread throughout Lilli’s career - from putting on a ‘theatre by bike’ festival at Arcola in 2006, to embedding carbon reporting in Arts Council England funding agreements in 2012, to six years as Director of Jerwood Arts (now Jerwood Foundation) where she funded artist-led projects speaking to and/or about climate change. She was most recently Deputy Director of the Creative Policy and Evidence Centre (Creative PEC).

Lilli Geissendorfer says, I have been so inspired by the extraordinary work happening across theatre and performing arts to reckon with the climate crisis over recent years. Joining Theatre Green Book at this moment I’m full of excitement and determination, and look forward to collaborating widely to put net zero in sight.

Jon Morgan, Director of Theatres Trust, which acts as secretariat for the Theatre Green Book and is a member of the Steering Group says, The Steering Group is delighted to have Lilli on board. She is just the right person to build on the achievements of the Theatre Green Book so far and drive the project forward to the next level.

Lilli will take on the role from September 2024 on a part-time basis. One of her first public duties as the Theatre Green Book Director will be to speak at Theatres Trust’s Conference 24: Making Theatres Thrive on 8 October at The Lowry, Salford.





