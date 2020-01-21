Theatr Clwyd Announces Further Programming For 2020 And Full Cast And Tour Dates For MILKY PEAKS

In addition to the previously announced world premières of Milky Peaks and For The Grace of You Go I, Tamara Harvey and Liam Evans-Ford, Artistic Director and Executive Director of Theatr Clwyd today announce further programming for their 2020 season, which will include a major revival of Steve Waters' The Contingency Plan - in a co-production with The Donmar Warehouse, the world première of Project Hush, and Beauty and the Beast, the company's twenty-third annual rock 'n' roll pantomime, which sees Harvey make her pantomime directorial debut. The company today also announces the full cast and tour dates for Seiriol Davies' Milky Peaks.

Artistic Director Tamara Harvey today said "In 2009, Steve Waters' plays felt prescient. Now they feel vital - and more than urgent. We're delighted to be working in partnership with The Donmar Warehouse and opening The Contingency Plan at Clwyd before heading to London and, on a personal note, it's wonderful to be working with Michael again after co-directing the original production, this time as 'grown up' Artistic Directors supporting the brilliant team headed by Caroline Steinbeis and Chelsea Walker. We also have the funny, irreverent and sneakily political Milky Peaks, whose ridiculously talented cast are announced today. In the autumn, we are proudly embarking on another epic production with our community, Project Hush, alongside Papertrail Theatre Company. An immersive promenade show about the secrets and lies that were kept and told by those who worked in Rhydymwyn during World War Two, this innovative story can still be felt in the bones of the crumbling factories of this former secret weapons site. Finally, we'll end the year with Beauty and the Beast. It's taken me four years at Clwyd to be brave enough to take on our panto - I do so now safe in the knowledge that directing it can't be anywhere near as terrifying as donning a frock and being in it!"

The Contingency Plan, Steve Waters' critically acclaimed double bill of plays about the climate crisis has been updated by Waters for a timely revival, and opens at Theatr Clwyd on 4 June, with previews from 19 May, and runs until 6 June, before a London run at The Donmar Warehouse. Following the hugely successful Mold Riots, Project Hush, by Matthew Bulgo with Manon Wyn Jones and Yasuro Ito, explores the impact of the atomic bomb on the local community of Rhydymwyn Valley during its development stages at the local munitions' factory in a large-scale community production. The production opens on 24 September, with previews from 20 September and runs until 4 October.

In the world première of Milky Peaks, Alex Swift directs Matthew Blake (Pariah), Lisa Jên Brown (The Mother), Seiriol Davies (Dewi), Kate Galston (Rhombus), Dylan Townley (A Wall/Bar), Sophie Winter (Linda Maria), and Isabel Adomakoh Young (Alun John). The production opens at Theatr Clwyd, 20 March - 11 April, before touring to Theatr Brycheiniog Brecon, 14-15 April; Taliesin Arts Centre Swansea, 17-18 April; Pontio Bangor, 21-22 April; Aberystwyth Arts Centre, 24-25 April; Torch Theatre Milford Haven, 28-29 April; Hafren Newtown, 1-2 May; and Sherman Theatre Cardiff, 6-9 May.

MILKY PEAKS

Written and composed by Seiriol Davies

Devised by Seiriol Davies, Matthew Blake and Dylan Townley

Cast: Matthew Blake (Pariah) Lisa Jên Brown (The Mother), Seiriol Davies (Dewi), Kate Galston (Rhombus), Dylan Townley (A Wall/Bar), Sophie Winter (Linda Maria), Isabel Adomakoh Young (Alun John).

Director: Alex Swift; Designer: Janet Bird; Associate Director: Matthew Blake;

Musical Director: Dylan Townley; Lighting Designer: Kevin Treacy;

Sound Design and Music Production: Chris Bartholomew; Movement Director: Ewan Jones;

Assistant Director: Francesca Goodridge

20 March - 11 April

Press night: 30 March

An edgy and extremely funny musical comedy. Nestled in the heart of Snowdonia, the small town of Milky Peaks is nominated for 'Britain's Best Town'. The award brings with it a dark right-wing agenda, threatening the heart and soul of the town. Can the community club together to save the identity of their beloved Milky Peaks?

Milky Peaks reunites Davies with collaborators Matthew Blake, Alex Swift, Dylan Townley and Áine Flanagan Productions who co-created the critically acclaimed How to Win Against History.

Seiriol Davies trained at LISPA. He is the writer, composer and star of queer musical How to Win Against History, which was the critical and audience smash of the 2016 and 2017 Edinburgh Fringe, and toured England and Wales extensively before a run at London's Young Vic, which was extended due to popular demand. He previously worked with companies and artists including Punchdrunk, Caroline Horton, Verity Standen, Underbling & Vow, Christopher Green and Gideon Reeling. He has written work for The Old Vic, Gate Theatre, National Theatre Wales and English National Opera. Upcoming work includes a musical co-written with Maxine Peake for the Manchester Royal Exchange.

Matthew Blake plays Pariah. His previous theatre acting credits include How to Win Against History (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, UK tour, Young Vic), The Fritarty (Shoreditch Town Hall), Muse of Fire (Shakespeare's Globe), New Atlantis (The Crystal London), My Beautiful Black Dog (Bush Theatre), The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable (Punchdrunk/National Theatre), The House Where Winter Lives (Discover Children's Story Centre, Perth International Arts Festival), and The Good Neighbour (Battersea Arts Centre).

Lisa Jên Brown plays The Mother. Her previous theatre credits include Praxis Makes Perfect, Candylion (National Theatre Wales), Sleeping Beauties (Sherman Theatre), Double Vision (Wales Millennium Centre), and Chwalfa, Siwan, Cysgod y Cryman (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru). For television, her credits include Gwaith/Cartref and Rownd a Rownd. Brown is the lead singer and songwriter for 9Bach, and has collaborated vocally with Gruff Rhys since 2007.

Kate Galston plays Rhombus. Her previous theatre credits include Dick Whittington (North Wales Theatre), Chicago (international tour), Simply Ballroom (UK tour, Theatre Royal Drury Lane), That's Amore (London Palladium, UK tour), Heartbeat Keith, Mamma Mia! (UK tour), The Genius of Ray Charles (Theatre Royal Haymarket), and Cinderella (Welsh National Opera).

Dylan Townley plays A Wall / Bar. His previous theatre credits include How to Win Against History (UK tour, Young Vic), Austentatious (Piccadilly Theatre, Savoy Theatre), and The Greatest Wealth (The Old Vic). Townley is co-creator of Peablossom Cabaret (UK tour), and Fanny and Stella (Hackney Showroom, Camden's People Theatre), and is head writer for the BAFTA award-winning History Bombs.

Sophie Winter plays Linda Maria. Her previous theatre credits include Jude Starbeam and the Shadow Planet (The Albany), Don't Panic! It's Challenge Anneka (UK tour), and No Place Like, The Overcoat (on the button), The School for Scandal (The Bridewell Theatre), and Ashputtel (Forge Theatre).

Isabel Adomakoh Young plays Alun John. Her previous theatre credits include Venice Preserved, The Provoked Wife (RSC Swan Theatre), Meatballs (Hampstead Theatre), Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre), To Kill A Mockingbird (Lyric Hammersmith), Macbeth (Garrick), Victoria's Knickers, Consensual, Pecs Drag Kings: The 80s Show (Soho Theatre), Bite Your Tongue (Hackney Showroom), and Brood (Arcola).

Alex Swift is the Artistic Director at Permanent Red and Associate Artist at Daedalus Theatre Company. Directing for theatre includes All of Me (Summerhall, Edinburgh and The Yard, London), How to Win Against History (Young Vic and tour), An Injury (Ovalhouse), Heads Up (Summerhall, Edinburgh and tour), Luca Rutherford's Political Party (ARC Stockton and tour), Instructions For Border Crossing (Summerhall and tour), Me & Mr C (Ovalhouse, Alphabetti Theatre and tour), Fat Man (Vault Festival and tour), Error 404 (Polka Theatre and tour), Mess (Traverse theatre and tour), I Told You This Would Happen (ARC Stockton and tour) and Puffball (BAC and The Yard Theatre).

Milky Peaks has been supported by The National Theatre New Work Department, Theatr Clwyd, Arts Council England, Cyngor Celfyddydau Cymru, Battersea Arts Centre and Ovalhouse.

THE CONTINGENCY PLAN

Written by Steve Waters

Directed by Caroline Steinbeis (Resilience) and Chelsea Walker (On The Beach)

Designer: Alex Lowde; Casting Director: Anna Cooper CDG

19 May - 6 June

Press Day: 4 June, 2.45pm (On The Beach) and 7.45pm (Resilience)

Donmar Warehouse: 10 June - 1 August

The country is threatened by a catastrophic flood. What can we do to stop it?

ON THE BEACH

Glaciologist Will Paxton returns from Antarctica to his parents' home in Norfolk. He's looking for reconciliation but he also has news: a flood is coming. This will be the Big One. Is it the one his father predicted all those years ago?

RESILIENCE

In the heart of Westminster, newly appointed political advisor Will Paxton finds himself in a world tired of experts. It's an emergency and, with infighting Ministers demanding answers, he has to tell them the truth they won't want to hear.

Steve Waters updates his critically acclaimed double-bill of plays about the climate crisis, in a timely co-production by Theatr Clwyd and The Donmar Warehouse.

Originally written for the stage, Waters has also adapted The Contingency Plan for radio.

The Contingency Plan comes in two parts - On the Beach and Resilience. Audiences can book the two over multiple evenings or see both plays in one day. For the full schedule, please see the website.

Steve Waters writes. His previous credits include Limehouse, Temple (Donmar Warehouse), World Music (Sheffield Theatres, Donmar Warehouse), Why Can't We Live Together? (Menagerie Theatre Company/UK tour/Soho Theatre/Theatre 503), Europa (Birmingham Rep/ Dresden Staatspielhouse/ Teater Polski/ Zagreb Youth Theatre), Ignorance/Jahiliyyah, English Journeys, After the Gods (Hampstead Theatre), Capernaum in Sixty-Six Books, Little Platoons, In a Vulnerable Place (Bush Theatre), Amphibians (Bridewell Theatre), Out of Your Knowledge (Menagerie Theatre), Fast Labour (Hampstead Theatre/West Yorkshire Playhouse) and Habitats (Gate and Tron Theatre Glasgow). For radio, his credits include Scribblers, Bretton Woods (BBC Radio 3), and Deep Swimmer, The Air Gap, Little Platoons, Morning, The Parliament of Rooks, The Moderniser (BBC Radio 4). And for television, Safe House. Waters is the author of The Secret Life of Plays.

Caroline Steinbeis directs Resilience. Steinbeis is an associate of Sheffield Theatres, and was the recipient of the 2009 JMK Award. Her previous theatre credits include Rutherford and Son, Love and Information (Sheffield Theatres), Edward II (Arts Theatre, Cambridge), The Tempest (Royal and Derngate/ National Youth Theatre), The Crucible, Brilliant Adventures (Royal Exchange, Manchester), We Want You to Watch (National Theatre), The Broken Heart (Shakespeare's Globe), Show 6 (Lyric Hammersmith, UK tour, Secret Theatre), Talk Show/Mint, Time to Reap (Royal Court), Earthquakes in London (Headlong, UK tour), Fatherland (Gate Theatre), Mad Forest (BAC) and Mile End (Pleasance Theatre, Edinburgh). Steinbeis was previously on attachment at The National Theatre and in 2008 completed the Director's Course at the NT Studio. In 2012 Steinbeis spent a year as the Royal Court's International Associate, developing and directing workshops and plays from all over the world.

Chelsea Walker directs On the Beach. Her previous theatre credits include Hedda Gabler (Sherman Theatre), Cougar, Low Level Panic (Orange Tree Theatre), A Streetcar Named Desire (Theatr Clwyd, Nuffield Southampton Theatres, coproduction with ETT on tour), Shudder (Soho Theatre), Yous Two (Hampstead Theatre), P'Yongyang (Finborough Theatre), Klippies (Southwark Playhouse), Chicken Dust (Finborough Theatre, Curve Leicester), and Lean (Tristan Bates).

Box Office: 01352 344101 or www.theatrclwyd.com/en/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You