The Yard Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For MULTIPLE CASUALTY INCICDNT

Multiple Casualty Incident by Sami Ibrahim, a play about a group of individuals in a London training centre, preparing to help people in crisis on another side of the world opens at The Yard Theatre, Hackney Wick on 27 April (press night 2 May).

Luca Kamleh Chapman - who appeared in Sami Ibrahim's previous show two Palestinians go dogging at the Royal Court - will play Khaled, alongside Rosa Robson (Don Quixote, Barbican Theatre; Extraordinary, Disney; Big Boys, C4) as Sarah, Mariah Louca (The Doctor, Almeida/Touring; Best of Enemies, Young Vic/Noël Coward) as Nicki and Peter Corboy (Ulysses, Jermyn Street Theatre; The Vanishing Triangle, AMC+) as Dan.

Going right to the heart of humanitarian crises, Multiple Casualty Incident transcends geographic boundaries to explore the complexities of aid work where personal motivations clash with the pursuit of justice, and the desire, compassion and stark realities of aid work are revealed. This world premiere is a provocative exploration of the limits of help, and the beginnings of harm where colleagues find themselves entangled in expected relationships, blurring the lines between duty and desire.

The creative team returning to The Yard includes Set and Costume Designer Rosie Elnile (The Cherry Orchard, An unfinished man and Big Guns), Sound Designer Josh Anio Grigg (The Flea, The Crucible, A New & Better You, This Beautiful Future) and Casting Director Jatinder Chera (Samuel Take A Break and The Flea). Other creative team members include Costume Designer Tomás Palmer, Lighting Designer Zeynep Kepekli, Video Designer Andrew Crofts and Assistant Director Aaron Kilercioglu who was found through an open-call.

Luca Kamleh Chapman plays Khaled. He graduated from the Oxford School of Drama. His theatre credits include The E.U Killed My Dad (Jermyn Street Theatre), Grey Rock (Remote Theatre Project), two Palestinians go dogging (Royal Court Theatre). At the Oxford School of Drama he appeared in A Lie of the Mind, As You Like It, Medea, A Couple of Poor and Polish Speaking Romani. His film credits include Anna (Good Films Collective) and How To Have Sex (Film 4 & BFI). Luca's television credits include The Gathering (Channel 4 / World Productions).

Ros Robson plays Sarah. Rosa studied at Cambridge University and whilst there was a member of the Cambridge Footlights, with whom she toured the UK and internationally. Her stage credits include a season at the RSC in 2016, Don Quixote (Barbican Theatre), Here Are The Ghosts (Jerwood Theatre Upstairs, Royal Court) and A Table Tennis Play (Edinburgh Fringe Festival). On screen, Rosa is known for her roles in Extraordinary S2 (Disney), Big Boys (C4), Buffering (ITV), Inside No. 9 (BBC) and the BIFA-winning film Black Mountain Poets (Film4).

Mariah Louca plays Nicki. Mariah's theatre credits include The Doctor (Almeida/Adelaide Festival/UK Tour/Duke Of York's/Park Avenue Armory, New York); Burnt At The Stake (Or The Whole Of The Truth) (Shakespeare's Globe); Best Of Enemies (Young Vic/Noël Coward); Maryland (Royal Court/Battersea Arts Centre); Queer Upstairs (Royal Court); The Ministry Of Lesbian Affairs (Soho Theatre); Cherry Jezebel (Liverpool Everyman); All Mod Cons (Lyric, Belfast); Julius Caesar, Playing For Time, A Dream, The Sheffield Mysteries and 20 Tiny Plays About Sheffield (Sheffield Crucible); Ajar (Theatre By The Lake/Graeae); Tuesdays At Tesco's and Bloom, Blossom, Bloom(Southwark Playhouse); Bumps (Theatre503); The Interview (The Mono Box/PLAYSTART) and The Vagina Monologues (Theatre Delicatessen). On TV Mariah has appeared in Waterloo Road, Eastenders, Casualty and Doctors (BBC) and film credits include Jingle Bell Heist and Re-Displacement (short).

Peter Corboy plays Dan. He trained at Trinity College Dublin and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Recent theatre credits include Ulysses (Jermyn Street Theatre), Hothouse, Before You Say Anything, and Everything Not Saved (MALAPROP). Television credits include The Vanishing Triangle (AMC+, Virgin Media) and Fair City (RTÉ), and he just wrapped filming on a series for Apple TV+.

Jaz Woodcock-Stewart is a director working in theatre and performance. She was nominated for an Olivier award this year for her production of Paradise Now! at the Bush Theatre. Her play Civilisation won the Jury Prize at Fast Forward, the European Festival for Young Stage Directors at Dresden Staatsschauspiel. She was also nominated by the National Theatre to create Something New at Performance Laboratory Salzburg 2019. She is the Artistic Director of award-winning arts company, Antler, Associate Company at the Bush Theatre 2017-18. Jaz is an associate artist at Brixton House.

As a Director, Jaz's productions include Jason Medea Medley (Staatsschauspiel Dresden), Paradise Now! (Bush Theatre), Electric Rosary (Royal Exchange), Gulliver's Travels (Unicorn), Civilisation (New Diorama, HOME Manchester, Hellerau), Madrigal (RCSSD), Fen (Lamda), Learning Piece (The Place), Something New (Performance Laboratory Salzburg, Thomas Bernhard Institut/NT/Mitos21), Lands (Bush Theatre), Mother Courage (East 15 Acting School), The Bacchae (East 15 Acting School), Wifmon (National Theatre Studio) and If I Were Me (Underbelly/Bush Theatre/Soho Theatre).

Writer Sami Ibrahim won Theatre Uncut's Political Playwriting Award for two Palestinians go dogging, which ran at the Royal Court in 2023 and was nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre'. He has been on attachment at the National Theatre Studio and writer-in-residence at Shakespeare's Globe - where he co-wrote Metamorphoses, which was performed in 2021 and recently transferred to the Seattle Rep in Washington. He is working on a handful of theatre commissions and developing a feature film with BBC Film and A24-backed company 2am. Sami's theatre credits include: A Sudden Violent Burst of Rain (Paines Plough/Gate Theatre); two Palestinians go dogging (Royal Court/Theatre Uncut); Metamorphoses (Shakespeare's Globe); Wonder Winterland (Oxford School of Drama/Soho Theatre); the Palestinian in the basement is on fire (Pint-Sized/The Bunker); Wind Bit Bitter, Bit Bit Bit Her (VAULT Festival); Iron Dome Fog Dome (The Yard Theatre/First Drafts), Carnivore (Brockley Jack). Audio credits include: 50 Berkeley Square (Radio 4); The Twig (That Podcast ETT); and Fledgling (Radio 4).