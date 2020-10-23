The Union Theatre's UNTRAPPED Switches To Toulouse Lautrec

There will be two weekly shows beginning this weekend.

'Untapped', an evening of live musical theatre celebrating incredibly talented graduates from the past 15 years switches to Toulouse Lautrec this Saturday for the first of two weekly shows.

Two previous shows sold out earlier this month at the Union Theatre and now additional tickets are on sale to watch each show from home.

'Untapped' is an evening of musical theatre performed with a socially distanced audience in a cabaret style setting, with the vocalists accompanied by a three-piece band under the musical direction of Michael Bradley.

The evenings will be hosted by Chris Howell with casting by Leon Kay Produced by Bray Productions.

Saturday 24 October

Celebrating performers from the last 10 graduating years 2010 - 2020

Singers: Lauren Azania (2012 graduate), Laura Bird (2017), Joanne Harper (2014), Lucas James (2015), Lauren Osborn (2012), Alfie Perry (2019), Katie Ramshaw (2020), Camille Rieu (2018), Anna Robertson (2018), Jessica Singer (2014)

Saturday 31st October

Celebrating performers who graduated 2005 - 2010

Singers: Carly Burns (2015 graduate), Connor Carson (2017), Alicia Corrales-Connor (2019), Holly-Jane Crowther (2017), Tom Hext (2020), Lucy Lavelle (2011), Rhiannon Porter (2009), Emilia Spampanato (2019), Sam Walter (2020), Lizzie Wofford (2014)

