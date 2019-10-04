The UK's Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Is Heading To Worthing This November

Michael Jackson fans are set to be wowed when the UK's ultimate tribute to the King of Pop heads to Worthing this November. Michael Starring Ben is at the Assembly Hall on Thursday 28 November at 7:30pm.



In the year marking 10 years since the death of Michael Jackson, Ben Bowman is embarking on a UK tour celebrating the life and work of arguably one of the most popular and influential entertainers in the world.



Ben, who not only looks and sounds like Michael Jackson, but has honed his routine so impeccably that audiences believe they are watching their hero. Ben was just eight-years-old when he saw his musical hero live in concert. Already a devoted fan, the experience was to seal his fate as he embarked on a life-long career as a tribute artist to the star. Some 25 years later, Ben is in demand across the world for his shows which have been hailed as the most exciting tribute of the King of Pop to have ever toured UK theatres.



With an incredible live band, stunning costumes, iconic dance routines and of course, the inimitable Ben, the show delivers the most authentic, lively and powerful re-creation of the iconic superstar that audiences will see anywhere.



Speaking about the show and his hero, Ben said: "I was always enchanted by how people reacted to Michael, the way they screamed and became hysterical. I love that we, as a team, are able to provoke that kind of reaction from a crowd. I love the screaming crying girls! They're my favourite!

"I feel so honoured to have been able to use my talent here on earth to channel Michael's legacy and I will do it for as long as I possibly can in homage to him making me the person I am today."



Michael Starring Ben features not only the greatest hits of Michael Jackson but also The Jackson 5. The show includes Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man In The Mirror and many more. Michael Starring Ben brings together a fresh blend mixing elements of Jackson's own stage shows with exciting new arrangements combined with a stunning light show to create the perfect celebration of Michael and his music.



Tickets for Michael Starring Ben are available from £23 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





