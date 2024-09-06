The UK Premiere of 'MARILYN – The Exhibition' Opens in London in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UK premiere of ‘MARILYN – The Exhibition’ will offer a rare and unprecedented glimpse into the private world of Marilyn Monroe when it opens for a limited run at Arches London Bridge this October. From love letters, satin robes and timeless outfits to vintage shoes, make-up and accessories, this meticulously curated collection of 250 extraordinary objects from the exclusive private collection of Ted Stampfer, the world's largest collector of Marilyn Monroe’s historical objects of this kind, unveils Marilyn as never before.

The first of its kind in the UK, the new exhibition is a fresh and unparalleled opportunity to discover the real story of pop culture’s most pioneering figure. From her beginnings as Norma Jeane Baker, transformation into the legendary Marilyn, blazing path to notoriety, extraordinary career and tragic untimely death.

​Exhibition highlights include fascinating artefacts from her ground-breaking career including the creation of her own film production company, memorabilia from her film production ventures in London in 1956 and her historic meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. Also on display are the make-up and beauty accessories she used to craft her distinctive image and outfits made famous by her films and photoshoots. Handwritten notes, childhood drawings, letters, family photographs, books, scripts and props from her films are also among the treasures in the exhibition.​

Marilyn Monroe collector and curator Ted Stampfer says, “I’m delighted that some of the most fascinating artefacts from my personal collection will be on display in London for the first time. Much has been written and discussed about Marilyn over the decades but no one can say with absolute certainty what the truth is. What we can consider, in addition to her film and photographic legacy, are her personal material possessions. In 1962, after her death, her items were stored and preserved, almost like they were in a time capsule, for nearly four decades! It’s wonderful to be able to share these unique pieces which can give us a real insight into her life, allowing us today to get closer to the real Marilyn Monroe and her true identity.”​

Liz Koravos, Managing Director of Arches London Bridge says, “It is a privilege to host MARILYN - The Exhibition at Arches London Bridge. As the original bombshell Hollywood stereotype, we are lifting the curtain for a glimpse of the real Marilyn behind the icon. As one of the first women carefully placed on the pedestal of celebrity by the adoring public and simultaneously torn down, Marilyn’s life, career and death has become legend. London is thrilled to receive the curated private collection of Ted Stampfer which brings to life the woman behind the brand we all know so well.”

​Marilyn's influence on film, music, fashion, design, art and culture is as strong as ever today. Her unique style has been adopted and reinterpreted by countless celebrities over the decades from Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Angelina Jolie to Winnie Harlow, Kim Kardashian and more. A worldwide role model, she remains one of the most influential and famous personalities of the 20th century.

