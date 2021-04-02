The Turbine Theatre To Receive A Grant From The Government's Cultural Recovery Fund

The Turbine Theatre will receive a further grant from the second round of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund. The theatre is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country, including The Turbine Theatre, in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

Over £800 million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of awards made today will help organisations to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery. After months of closures and cancellations to contain the virus and save lives, this funding will be a much-needed helping hand for organisations transitioning back to normal in the months ahead.

Founded in August 2019, new energy drives everything at The Turbine Theatre, from festivals of brand-new works, world premieres of new productions and classic stories reimagined for contemporary audiences.

Every story is a journey and The Turbine Theatre aims to be just the first stage for every idea, risk and labour of love that is brought to life in this electric new environment.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said "Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, The Turbine Theatre said "I'm relieved that both The Turbine Theatre and our Summer Repertory Season have been acknowledged as valued contributors to the arts in the UK. I'm always proud to lead the incredible team at our Battersea Power Station home, and in Devon, but today we all stand an inch taller. It goes without saying that artists are a resilient group but the notion that this work is valued by the DCMS goes a long way.

This support will enable us to re-engage our freelancers and to continue to provide much needed creative opportunities to ensure that we rebuild from the last year better than ever.

One of the moments of light from the last year is that we've had space to plan and re-define our work. Keep an eye on our social media over the coming weeks as we have an overwhelming number of productions and creative endeavours coming your way wherever you are in the UK.

We look forward to welcoming our audiences back on 17 May with our annual festival of new Musical Theatre at The Turbine Theatre and on 21 June with our Summer Play Festival at The Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth."

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, said "Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic. These grants will help to re-open theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.

We are grateful to the Government for this support and for recognising the paramount importance of culture to our sense of belonging and identity as individuals and as a society."

The funding awarded today is from a £400 million pot which was held back last year to ensure the Culture Recovery Fund could continue to help organisations in need as the public health picture changed. The funding has been awarded by Arts Council England, as well as Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.