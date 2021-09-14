The Space Announces Winter Theatre Season

With heaps of 4* and 5* reviews, award wins and nominations received for our summer/autumn season, the Space is following up with a winter season packed with fresh talent, exciting new work and high-quality performances. It's a full body workout with shows set to chill the spine, tickle the ribs, exercise the brain cells and warm the heart. Audiences have the option of staying home this winter as the majority of our shows will be livestreamed by our award-nominated team.

The company will open with a 25th anniversary celebration, Space 25, five short new plays on the theme of silver, created by a 'Company of 25' theatre-makers who represent the Space's past, present and future.

As world leaders meet in Glasgow to discuss the climate crisis and acceleration towards the goals of the Paris Agreement, Rising Tides and the Space are bringing artists to the table in Good COP, Bad COP 26. The 2-week festival includes new plays, workshops, film screenings and the reading of Letters to the Earth.

We're honoured to be co-hosting the London Horror Festival with the Pleasance Theatre, the UK's original and largest festival of horror in the live performing arts. The seven shows, which include cabaret, immersive theatre and new writing, will be accompanied by a workshop series.

We continue the horror theme in the run-up to Christmas, with The Incident at Marshfell, a taut new play from Michael Punter, and The Fright Before Christmas, where Harpy Productions & Dance Macabre Productions will curate six original horror stories.

The lighter side of our Christmas programme includes work by the Space's associate artists. Flying Dutchman revive their madcap, musical comedy, The Astonishing Singing Fish and The UnDisposables bring original new play, Arctic Sonder, a heart-warming tale about the most adventurous Nan and mischievous dog ever to cross the North Pole.

Two of our pandemic-postponed shows finally get their chance to shine as Shanti-Chi and Griot Chinyere deliver African story-telling in the magical and majestic Nne and the Obanje Child and Alien Jefferson, winners of the 2020 East 15 Launchpad Award, perform the imaginative Enter Mr Citrus Man.

2022 brings a quartet of female-led work as; poetry and pain are explored in Hanna Winter's Snowflake, Charlotte Anne-Tilley delivers laughter and tears in Almost Adult, the noughties teenage experience is revealed in Crossline Theatre's Friday Night Love Poem and we take to the road in Motley Crew's LGBTQIA+ adaptation of the Alfred Noyes poem The Highwayman.

Completing the season are three more pieces of new writing: love story When Rachel Met Fiona by award-winning playwright Colette Cullen, Brian Coyle's moving single-hander, Timeless and Simon Perrot's sci-fi black comedy trio Tartarus & Other Stories.



With so much on offer, our season launch event is a must. Catch previews of all the upcoming shows and meet the creatives involved on Tuesday 21st September or watch the launch livestream from the comfort of your home.

