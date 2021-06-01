The Royal Opera House Announces Full Details Of The 2021/22 Season

The Royal Opera House today confirms details for its 2021/22 Season, the first full Season since 2019. Opening on Monday 13 September, the Season includes five world premieres from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera, classic revivals and a roster of international and UK talent performing across the two stages of the Royal Opera House.

In its 90th anniversary year, The Royal Ballet presents a Season that respects the past and heralds the future. Three world premieres, including Wayne McGregor's The Dante Project, Christopher Wheeldon's Like Water for Chocolate and a new work by American choreographer Kyle Abraham, are performed alongside much-loved 19th-century classics and heritage ballets by Frederick Ashton and Kenneth MacMillan. The Linbury Theatre hosts a raft of partnerships and co-productions including with Ballet Black, Alessandra Ferri, Yorke Dance Project and a world premiere from Company Wayne McGregor. Creative opportunities for emerging talent will also feature with Draft Works and the Next Generation Festival. The Season culminates in July 2022 with The Royal Ballet making a welcome return to international touring with a three-week tour of Japan where the Company will perform Kenneth MacMillan's Manon and Peter Wright's Giselle.

The Royal Opera Season will open with a new production of Verdi's Rigoletto, directed by Oliver Mears - his first production since becoming The Royal Opera's Director of Opera in 2017. This new production will receive its premiere in September 2021, with Royal Opera Music Director Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. In its 75th year, The Royal Opera strengthens its commitment to the works of Benjamin Britten, George Frideric Handel and Leoš Janáček with new productions of Peter Grimes, Theodora and the long-awaited premiere of Jenůfa. Also given its premiere this Season is a new production of Camille Saint-Saëns's grand-opera Samson et Dalila, while international and British talent are cast in repertory favourites including Tosca, La traviata and Così fan tutte.

The Linbury Theatre presents two opera world premieres: Laura Bowler's The Blue Woman, directed by Katie Mitchell, and Wolf Witch Giant Fairy - a magical new family show in collaboration with Little Bulb opening in time for Christmas. Spring 2022 will see director Adele Thomas bring Vivaldi's Bajazet to life in a new production - the first Vivaldi opera to be staged at the Royal Opera House. In June 2022 Tom Coult's Violet will be presented off site at the Hackney Empire with co-producers Music Theatre Wales and Britten Pears Arts.

