The Royal Court Hosts 'Clean Break's Writers: Here. There. Then. Now.'

For forty years Clean Break is proud to have produced ground-breaking plays by some of Britain's best playwrights. A selection of these progressive, brilliant artists come together to share what they have learnt from working with Clean Break, what the future holds for women playwrights and why complicated, multifaceted representations of women on our stages are more essential than ever.

Hosted by Jane Fallowfield and Paulette Randall, with guests Stacey Gregg (co-creator, Inside Bitch), Tanika Gupta (Inside Out), Sonya Hale (Blis-ta), Jacqueline Holborough (Co-Founder, Clean Break and writer of Killers), Lucy Kirkwood (it felt empty when the heart went at first but it is alright now), Tash Marshall (Clean Break Writer in Residence 2018) Winsome Pinnock (Mules), Rebecca Prichard (Yard Gal), and Somalia Seaton (House).

Anna Herrmann, Joint Artistic Director: ''We are thrilled to be convening this special event as part of our 40th Anniversary Year, drawing together a selection of inspiring, brilliant Clean Break writers, hosted by the Royal Court, which has been a home to us many times over the past four decades. We look forward to hearing the reflections of our writers and sharing a conversation about the future of theatre in terms of voice, gender and representation.''

Clean Break's Writers: Here. There. Then. Now. is part of a series of events presented as part of the company's 40th Anniversary Year, which launched with Inside Bitch at The Royal Court Theatre with further highlights including the publication of Rebel Voices - Monologues for Women by Women (published by Methuen Drama), Chloë Moss' Sweatbox, touring the UK in a prison van, and [BLANK] by Alice Birch, a Clean Break and Donmar Warehouse co-production (premiering at Donmar Warehouse in October).

Supported by Queen Mary University London and with thanks to the Royal Court.

Box office: 020 7565 5000 / www.royalcourttheatre.com





