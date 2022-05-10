The Royal Ballet Will Present LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE in June

Royal Ballet Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon's latest full-length work for the Company is inspired by Laura Esquivel's captivating novel Like Water for Chocolate. This family saga set in 19th century Mexico follows the central characters of Tita and Pedro and their unrequited love for one another. Emotion and passion run deep, spilling out through Tita's cooking to influence everyone around her in startling and dramatic ways.

Elements of magical realism and the supernatural provide the basis for this new work which reunites Wheeldon with the creative team who delivered the critically acclaimed Royal Ballet productions Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (2011) and The Winters Tale (2014). Wheeldon worked closely with Esquivel to reshape her richly layered story as an entertaining and engrossing new ballet with a newly commissioned score by Joby Talbot and designs by Bob Crowley. Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra acts as musical consultant for Talbot and the ballet also features Mexican musician Tomás Barreiro on guitar. Lighting is by Natasha Katz and video design by Luke Halls.

Christopher Wheeldon is celebrated for his expressive choreography and theatricality and has worked extensively with the world's leading dance companies. In 2014 he directed and choregraphed the stage version of the musical An American in Paris and recently directed and choreographed MJ The Musical which opened on Broadway earlier this year.

Like Water for Chocolate will be Wheeldon's third full-length work for the Company and is a co-production between The Royal Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

Performances run 2 - 17 June 2022.

Tickets on sale now from £5 - £115 at www.roh.org.uk.