The Premiere Of WHO I COULD'VE BEEN Comes to The Space

After roles in Channel 4's Pure, ITV's Unforgotten and a lead alongside Sharon Small and Hugo Speer in Acorn TV's new cop drama (coming to the BBC this summer) London Kills - actor/writer/singer-songwriter Tori Allen-Martin returns to the stage with her new play WHO I COULD'VE BEEN, an exploration of love and loss and all the versions of ourselves we met and became along the way. Tori, who was named as one of the BBC'S New Talent Hotlist in 2017 is excited to be premiering this brand new play at The Space, for one week only June 4th-8th.

WHO I COULD'VE BEEN is a modern day love story for anybody who ever faced regret. Didn't it all make you who you are now? For better or for worse?

Beth and Danny might have been soulmates but they got lost wanting other things, after all, life is what happens when you're busy making other plans. Jet doesn't need anybody so everybody needs her and Luke only just worked out what matters now that is his time is nearly up. Nina's got it all worked out but Elliot wanted to find out for himself. Now nothing looks the same as it once did.

A non-linear story of love, loss and change, the mistakes made and realised, the apologies never given and all of the bravery discovered along the way - because life never really turns out the way that we planned but maybe we're better people for it.

Tori's last play, a one woman show entitled THE HARDEST ONE sold out The Other Palace twice and led to Tori spending much of this year developing the work for television. On stage Tori was most recently seen as Justice on the Berlin leg of the Rock of Ages UK tour and before that she received rave reviews in new musical H.R.HAITCH at the Union Theatre, for which she is a recipient of the Craig Dodd Prize. Tori founded multi award nominated theatre company Interval Productions in 2009 and has produced eight original theatre productions under that banner including STREETS for which she received an Off West End Nomination for Most Promising Playwright. WHO I COULD'VE BEEN is the first production under her new company, described as the bigger, badder sister of Interval Productions, 'TOO MUCH' Theatre.

A stellar cast joins Tori, comprising

Georgina Armfield (She's Fit, Just Kiss Her - Southwark Playhouse, Lover, Whore or Handmaiden - Tristan Bates Theatre, Out of Step - The Drayton Arms)

Matthew Marrs (OFFIE nominated for Odd Shaped Balls -The Old Red Lion, Howards End - BBC, River City - BBC Scotland)

Jim Rastall (A View From The Bridge - Touring Consortium, Jamaica Inn - BBC, Marchlands and Vera - ITV)

Anna Hallas Smith (Elephant Steps - The Arcola, The Interpretation of Dreams - The Bunker, Laundry - The Space)

Benjamin Stratton (39 Steps - Lyric theatre, Belfast, This Is Elvis - UK and Ireland Tour, The Navigator - Phoenix Theatre, West End).

INFORMATION

Tuesday 4th to Saturday 8th June at 7.30pm Saturday matinee on 8th June at 2.30pm

The SPACE, 269 Westferry Road, London, E14 3RS.

Tickets - £10-12.50 - https://space.org.uk/event/who-i-could-have-been/

More info about Tori Allen-Martin - www.toriallenmartin.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You