The Orange Tree Theatre Will Broadcast AMSTERDAM

On World Theatre Day, the Orange Tree Theatre announces the return of the play Amsterdam - free to watch online.

Maya Arad Yasur's prize-winning play Amsterdam directed by Matthew Xia will be available for free from tonight (27 March) at 7.30pm for a limited time through OT on Screen. This co-production with Actors Touring Company and Theatre Royal Plymouth was filmed live at the OT last autumn and had just commenced a national tour, which has had to be cancelled. The capture was commissioned by The Space, supported by Arts Council England and produced by the Roundhouse. By relaunching the screening, the producers aim to reach the thousands of audiences across the country who have missed out on the live experience due to virus.

Over the coming weeks, the best of our archive, with articles about past productions to read, interviews and insights to watch, and podcasts to listen to, will all be available on our website orangetreetheatre.co.uk and YouTube channel. Additional content will be posted to the OT's Twitter,Facebook and Instagram accounts.

We will also continue to be in regular contact with our community, including our Youth Theatre and Young Company and Over 60s groups who will be making work collaboratively online.

The Orange Tree made the difficult but necessary decision to close for the foreseeable future on 16 March. The world has become an unpredictable place, yet we look to the future with the anticipation of welcoming audiences back to the theatre.

As an independent producing theatre, ticket income is crucial to the OT: in response to the crisis the theatre has launched a Survival Fund to secure its return. More information: orangetreetheatre.co.uk/support-us

In the week before closure, the OT was as busy as ever: Josh Azouz's The Mikvah Project was playing on stage, our Shakespeare Up Close production ofRomeo and Juliet was playing to thousands of secondary school students, Amsterdam was on tour, Bryony Lavery's Last Easter in rehearsal, OT Young Company and five Youth Theatre groups were meeting to create and play, alongside the ever-lively discussion in the weekly Over 60s group, and much more. It was a typically prolific week for the independent producing powerhouse that is the Orange Tree Theatre.

Paul Miller said "Shutting the doors of our building to all the many artists and audiences that we bring together as the heart of our mission was devastating. That we have so much rich material from our archive to offer online is a source of enormous comfort. And to be able to make the marvellous and innovative Amsterdam available to all, including the many people prevented from seeing it on tour, is a joy. All at the OT have been profoundly moved by the love shown us by our audiences recently, especially those many who have volunteered to return previously booked tickets as a donation. By donating to our Survival Fund you too can help ensure our return. And return we will. Keep safe and well, and we will have some great theatre experiences ready for you in the unique theatre space you all love once we emerge from this temporary hibernation."





