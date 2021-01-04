The New Works Playhouse Presents YEAR Of THIRTEEN MOONS By Germaine Shames

The official run for YEAR of THIRTEEN MOONS will be January 5th 12pm GMT until January 26th 11:59pm GMT. Self-filmed by actors in five different countries-England, Scotland, Spain, Canada, USA-and lovingly woven together by director/producer Jessi Elgood, this unique piece of theatre is guaranteed to lift you above the dark socio-political dramas currently plaguing planet Earth.

Synopsis:

Amateur astronomer, Sam Baron, turns 13 on a year of 13 moons. As each successive moon waxes and wanes, she confronts a new revelation and learns that life on planet Earth may be every bit as awesome and mysterious as a night in outer space. An interracial cosmic coming-of-age story about secrets, forgiveness, and the power of even the most mismatched family to re-invent itself.

About the Playwright:

https://germainewrites.wixsite.com/buzz

About the New Works Playhouse:

https://www.thenewworksplayhouse.org/about

Pay-what-you-can tickets are available here:

https://www.thenewworksplayhouse.org/event-details/year-of-thirteen-moons