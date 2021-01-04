Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The New Works Playhouse Presents YEAR Of THIRTEEN MOONS By Germaine Shames

The official run for YEAR of THIRTEEN MOONS will be January 5th 12pm GMT until January 26th 11:59pm GMT.

Jan. 4, 2021  

The official run for YEAR of THIRTEEN MOONS will be January 5th 12pm GMT until January 26th 11:59pm GMT. Self-filmed by actors in five different countries-England, Scotland, Spain, Canada, USA-and lovingly woven together by director/producer Jessi Elgood, this unique piece of theatre is guaranteed to lift you above the dark socio-political dramas currently plaguing planet Earth.

Synopsis:

Amateur astronomer, Sam Baron, turns 13 on a year of 13 moons. As each successive moon waxes and wanes, she confronts a new revelation and learns that life on planet Earth may be every bit as awesome and mysterious as a night in outer space. An interracial cosmic coming-of-age story about secrets, forgiveness, and the power of even the most mismatched family to re-invent itself.

About the Playwright:

https://germainewrites.wixsite.com/buzz

About the New Works Playhouse:

https://www.thenewworksplayhouse.org/about

Pay-what-you-can tickets are available here:

https://www.thenewworksplayhouse.org/event-details/year-of-thirteen-moons



