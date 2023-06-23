The New Wolsey Theatre Reveals Lineup of Performances This Summer

The New Wolsey Theatre has everything audiences need to be entertained this summer with a packed line-up of shows and events, an air-conditioned auditorium and café bar to relax in and a tempting selection of cold drinks and ice creams for keeping cool.

From 22-23 June, the New Wolsey Theatre's Associate Artists The Paper Birds presents Feel Me. A largely non-verbal, visual, musical and physical piece that speaks to the heart, Feel Me interrogates empathy, asking what makes us 'feel' for another person as we journey through landscapes and across borders, through weather storms and paperwork, changing seasons, endless queues and interviews.

From 28 June-1 July, Rifco Theatre Company in association with Watford Palace Theatre, presents Happy Birthday Sunita. The Johals are celebrating Sunita's birthday in Mum's new kitchen, but it's not just the dhal that's bubbling under the surface – with decades of unfinished business, everyone's true selves are bound to come out sooner rather than later.

From 5-8 July, IODS Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof. Touching audiences with its humour, warmth and honesty, this staple of the musical theatre canon is delivered by a cast of 40 and a 10-piece orchestra.

On 20 July, West End Magic is a family-friendly show featuring British Champion of Magic Oliver Tabor, magical compere Wayne Trice plus special magic, comedy and variety guest acts.

On 22 July, the New Wolsey Theatre in collaboration with Suffolk Refugee Support presents The Big Afternoon. This summer celebration features free street theatre, arts and crafts, live music and much more. Bring a picnic – details of the full line-up will be announced shortly!

From 4-5 August, British Youth Music Theatre presents Harry and Greta, a dystopian retelling of Hansel and Gretel which examines what happens to our protagonists after they escape from the Wicked Witch. In a world harrowed by the effects of climate change, Harry, Greta and an incredible team of young people must unite to save the planet and put things right! Both of the performances on Saturday 5 August will be livestreamed online.

From 10-12 August, the New Wolsey Senior Youth Theatre takes to the main stage for the first time in Metamorphoses, an entertaining and provocative new version of a timeless classic.

On 29 August, get your dancing shoes on for An Evening of Classic Reggae, an old-skool reggae night, paying tribute to legends Sir John Holt and Dennis Brown.

On 30 August, The Greatest Hits of Motown, How Sweet It Is combines first-class music with the slickest choreography and an amazing band to deliver truly outstanding performances.

Rounding off August in musical style, Back to Bacharach on 31 August celebrates the timeless masterpieces of Burt Bacharach, with a West End cast and The Magic Moments Orchestra.

Looking ahead to the Autumn, book now for the New Wolsey Theatre's new production of The Red Lion (7-23 September) from multi-award-winning writer Patrick Marber, which was a 5-star smash-hit in the West End - tickets are selling fast. Exploring issues of trust, loyalty and conflict across three generations, football meetstheatre in the premiere of this gripping, funny and powerful locker-room drama. In a play that resonates in contemporary British society, The Red Lion goes beyond the pitch to look at hope, obsessions and the need to be a part of something.

To find out more, or to book tickets for any forthcoming shows, visit the New Wolsey Theatre website: Click Here or call the Box Office on 01473 295900.