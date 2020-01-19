The Neutrinos Bring FLOODLIGHT to Love Light Norwich Festival

Maverick art-rockers The Neutrinos have created a new show especially for Love Light Norwich, the east of England's newest and brightest festival.

The avant-garde quartet are teaming up with artist Sal Pittman and new men's choir The Vital Spark to present FloodLight, a site responsive, promenade slice of gig-theatre to be held in and around the crypt and cloisters of Norwich's St Andrews Hall on Saturday 15 February. The show will be the closing event of the festival and audience numbers will be strictly limited for the three performances at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. Admission is FREE but ticketed. Tickets are available from Norwich Arts Centre 01603 660 352 www.norwichartscentre.co.uk

The band will lead the audience from the shadows, through candlelight to full illumination on an eerie and uplifting site responsive sonic journey.

'We're really looking forward to creating this new show specifically for St Andrews Hall' Neutrinos singer Karen Reilly said. 'FloodLight will celebrate extremes of light and dark and be a fittingly dramatic finale for the festival'.

The band have over 100 sell-out London Royal Festival Hall shows under their belts with their critically acclaimed KlangHaus show and have performed internationally in New York, around Canada and mainland Europe. In a five star review The Times described KlangHaus as 'A blast of aural and visual magic'

They are renowned for their experimental approach to presentation and will be utilising their highly individual sense of style and occasion to create a unique atmosphere for the shows, featuring musical and visual experimentation. Every Neutrinos gig is a unique event and this will be no exception.

They will also be celebrating the 14 February release of their new single Pulse Addict/Angels on 12 inch vinyl and download via Wet Nurse Records.

Hailed as' total game changers' by The Guardian and 'truly outstanding' by The Daily Telegraph, The Neutrinos will be announcing further UK dates in 2020 soon.

'The most innovative presentation of live music I've ever seen' The Guardian

Love Light Norwich is a bright new festival celebrating art and innovation in Norwich, the City of Stories. With the theme of love and belonging this free, family-friendly festival will include an illuminating trail of light artworks, interactive installations, music and fire performance. www.lovelightnorwich.co.uk

Alex Rinsler, Artistic Director of Love Light Norwich said, 'We're lucky to close out the inaugural Love Light Norwich festival with The Neutrinos, and even more so to present a new live show with Sal Pittman and The Vital Spark in the dramatic setting of the Crypt at The Halls. Their work has international acclaim and it's a source of pride to support Norwich based artists of such calibre.'

The Neutrinos irrepressibly adventurous nature has led them to perform on boats, in complete darkness at The Sainsbury Centre gallery, in a former horse hospital, a bus depot, a disused small animal hospital, a former Inland Revenue Office and a vast furniture depository. They have made appearances at the Bloomsbury Festival and the Festival of Love in London, Manchester/Liverpool's In The City music convention, North by North East, Toronto, Exit Festival in Serbia and Norfolk & Norwich Festival. They have recorded in Berlin's legendary Funkhaus and their music has been used for underground film soundtracks and throughout the feature length Channel 4 documentary The Trials of Amanda Knox. Described by The Guardian as 'The most innovative presentation of live music I've ever seen' or as World of Gigs, USA put it 'A Neutrinos show will leave you dazed, shocked, maybe scared, but certainly thrilled'

The Neutrinos are:

Karen Reilly vocals

Jon Baker bass, synths and vocals

Mark Howe guitar and vocals

Jeron Gundersen drums and percussion





