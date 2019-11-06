The Magic Of Pantomime Is Coming To Clarks Village This November

The Bristol Hippodrome is hosting a pantomime promo day at Clarks Village in Street to reach out to families this Christmas. On Saturday 16th November from 11 - 2 shoppers will have the chance to join in the fun with a number of exciting events, competitions and giveaways relating to this year's pantomime Dick Whittington, starring soap legend Shane Richie.

As well as a pantomime-themed treasure hunt and face painting, there will be a children's colouring competition, and the winner will have exclusive access to a VIP theatre box for four people on Saturday 14th December at 2pm. This will also include a complimentary drink, ice cream and programme for each guest. The winner of the pantomime competition will be announced on The Bristol Hippodrome's Facebook page on Friday 29th November.

Shoppers will also be able to benefit from an exclusive 'on the day' Dick Whittington ticket offer^ of a discounted Family Ticket of 4 for £85 (minimum of 2 children) for the following performances: 10th December (7pm performance), 12th December (1pm and 7pm performances), Boxing Day (5pm performance), New Year's Eve (5pm performance) and 2nd January (7pm).

Chris Davis, Centre Manger for Clarks Village says, "We are really pleased to support the upcoming production of Dick Whittington, and to get people in the festive spirit, we have arranged for a group of special visitors to join us at Clarks Village later this month. This is a unique opportunity for our guests to take part in some fun activities before the pantomime starts in December. We hope everyone gets involved and shares in our excitement for the show."

We are really pleased to support the upcoming production of Dick Whittington, and to get people in the festive spirit we have arranged for the team at the theatre to join us at Clarks Village later this month. This is a unique opportunity for our guests to take part in some fun activities before the pantomime starts in December. We hope everyone gets involved and shares in our excitement for the show."



Ben Phillips, Theatre Director at The Bristol Hippodrome says, "Pantomime is a familiarity and tradition that brings families, friends and communities together. The support of Clarks Village means we are able to create new experiences for the whole family to enjoy while developing our pantomime offering to create the best in festive entertainment for our customers.

"It's our pleasure to work with the team at Clarks Village to bring our loyal customers a fun way to win VIP tickets and benefit from exclusive discounts to one of our biggest shows of the year, through the competition and treasure hunt which are bound to cause excitement for all involved."

Dick Whittington runs at The Bristol Hippodrome from Saturday 7th December 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020. Tickets start from £13 and can be booked now from atgtickets.com/Bristol

^This 'on the day' offer will be available for 72 hours and will close on Monday 18 November at 5pm.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You