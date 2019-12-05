The Legendary Tiger Lillies Head To The West End For Their 30th Anniversary Concert
Post-punk pioneers, the legendary Tiger Lillies return to the West End with a spectacular concert celebrating their 30-year career.
The Godfathers of alt-cabaret will perform music from their latest album The Devil's Fairground alongside songs from from the Olivier award winning hit show Shockheaded Peter, the Grammy nominated Gorey End, critically acclaimed Cold Night in Soho and some of their earliest recordings which lead to them becoming one of the foremost avant-garde bands in the world.
"There is nothing else like them. Any description of them is an injustice. They are completely peerless."
Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand
The world of The Tiger Lillies is dark, peculiar and varied, with moments of deep sadness, cruel black humour and immense beauty. This unique street opera trio tour the world playing concerts and theatre shows such as Poe's Haunted Palace, The Gorey End and The Ancient Mariner. Their songs cover all the dark aspects of life, from prostitution and drug addiction to violence and despair. Their music is a mixture of pre-war Berlin cabaret, anarchic opera and gypsy music, Part grand guignol, part seedy vaudeville, part grunge cabaret, The Tiger Lillies never cease to shock, surprise and entertain.The Tiger Lillies are longstanding collaborators with Soho Theatre, first performing at the venue following their 2002 Edinburgh Fringe run. They performed three 3-week runs of concerts between 2003 and 2006 before Soho produced The Tiger Lillies 7 Deadly Sins' at the New Players (now Charing Cross Theatre) in 2007 and The Songs of Shockheaded Peter in 2009. The Tiger Lillies performed a run of Soho Songs (Low Life Lullabies) in 2011 as part of Soho's Downstairs cabaret launch season, Martyn performed the Cabinet of Dr Galigari at Soho in 2012 and their most recent performance was in 2016 with Love for Sale - The Cole Porter Show.