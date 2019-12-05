The Legendary Tiger Lillies Head To The West End For Their 30th Anniversary Concert

Post-punk pioneers, the legendary Tiger Lillies return to the West End with a spectacular concert celebrating their 30-year career.

The Godfathers of alt-cabaret will perform music from their latest album The Devil's Fairground alongside songs from from the Olivier award winning hit show Shockheaded Peter, the Grammy nominated Gorey End, critically acclaimed Cold Night in Soho and some of their earliest recordings which lead to them becoming one of the foremost avant-garde bands in the world.

"There is nothing else like them. Any description of them is an injustice. They are completely peerless."

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand

The world of The Tiger Lillies is dark, peculiar and varied, with moments of deep sadness, cruel black humour and immense beauty. This unique street opera trio tour the world playing concerts and theatre shows such as Poe's Haunted Palace, The Gorey End and The Ancient Mariner. Their songs cover all the dark aspects of life, from prostitution and drug addiction to violence and despair. Their music is a mixture of pre-war Berlin cabaret, anarchic opera and gypsy music, Part grand guignol, part seedy vaudeville, part grunge cabaret, The Tiger Lillies never cease to shock, surprise and entertain.





