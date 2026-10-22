The Fulltone Orchestra Will Bring Dvořák And Cinematic Classics To Marlborough

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Fulltone Orchestra will return to Marlborough College Chapel on Sunday 8th November at 3pm with The New World Symphony, a programme pairing Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 with three of cinema's most recognisable orchestral scores. The concert is conducted by the orchestra's founder and Musical Director, Anthony Brown, and features 50 musicians drawn from across the South West.

The programme opens with John Barry's suite from Dances with Wolves and James Horner's Titanic Suite, before Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending, performed by violin soloist Katy Smith. The second half is given to Dvořák's Ninth, written in 1893 and among the most performed symphonies in the repertoire, closing a programme that moves between film and concert hall.

The magnificent gothic setting of Marlborough College Chapel offers the ideal backdrop for this very special programme, truly accentuating the rich sound of the symphony orchestra.

Conducted by Anthony Brown, this is a concert of spectacular scale and beauty. He said: 'We're delighted to be returning to Marlborough College. This programme takes audiences across cultures, landscapes and generations, and the Chapel's acoustic gives our 50 players the space to really open up!'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 16 Hrs 07 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming