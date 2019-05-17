The ELO Show Brings Quality Production To Parr Hall Next Month

Top tribute The ELO Show is bringing back the sounds of this classic rock band to Warrington's Parr Hall next month.

This critically-acclaimed production celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra promises to make Friday 7 June a night to remember for fans.

Featuring some of the best musicians in the UK, a string section and a stunning light-show, this is a chance to re-live the magic of one of the UK's most popular 70s bands.

Expect classics like Telephone Line, Wild West Hero, Turn to Stone, Sweet Talkin' Woman, Standin' in the Rain and of course Mr Blue Sky, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





