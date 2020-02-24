The Crokey Hill Club to Perform 3 HAIL MARY'S in March

In 2007 broadcaster the playwright Tommy Marren set up The Crokey Hill Club and to date has written four original Irish plays that have toured Ireland, the UK and America. All have all enjoyed phenomenal success as audiences identify with the humour and storylines that his plays have delivered in spades.

Following a hugely successful nationwide tour that included an extended run at the Olympia Theatre, Dublin, 3 Hail Mary's arrives at the Albany Theatre, Coventry and promises both tears of laughter and compassion. It is a play that both entertains and educates and guarantees to be one hell of a hooley!

Despite, the play's rip-roaring comedy status, it deals with the sensitive subject of dementia and centres around three characters - Mary O'Toole, Mary O'Neill and Mary O'Brien. The three Mary's have lived in a nursing home for over 10 years sharing memory lapses, the odd tantrum and lots of laughter becoming great friends and almost inseparable along the way. Now, due to circumstances beyond their control, they are being moved to separate nursing homes with the play focussing around their last few hours together before taking their taxis to different corners of Ireland.

With dozens of hilarious one-liners, the play moves with pace and confusion reigns but their farewells are an emotional underlining that this is a play that is as poignant as it is funny. With rousing sing-songs, a decapitated statue, a chicken-plucker, stories of numerous heart-attacks, a fish that gets away and a number of twists and turns to finish, the play ends with an emotive rendition of an original song written by Tommy Marren entitled I'm Really Still The Same, written from the perspective of a person who has dementia asking loved ones to treat them the same as they always did.

As Tommy Marren explains, his intention is not that audiences "laugh AT the three Mary's but to laugh WITH them".

The production has received standing ovations from audiences who have been captivated by the characters and the story. With dementia now so prevalent an issue, this is a play that is as much thought provoking as it is funny with a script that has been meticulously crafted to ensure that it is sensitive and compassionate to the subject matter.

Tickets for this performance are available from the theatre - £21. For further information about this and all other shows booking in the Spring|Summer Season, see online at www.albanytheatre.co.uk, call the box office on 02476 99 89 64 or visit in person at the theatre on Albany Road.

Friday 13 March | 7.30pm

3 HAIL MARY'S | written by Tommy Marren presented by The Crokey Hill Club

£21 | suitable for ages 8+





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories