The Coronet Theatre Reveals Autumn/Winter 2024 Season Lineup

The Coronet Theatre will celebrate 10 years since the restoration of this historic building, with a season that reflects its style, ambition and the relationships built over the last decade. This season bridges 10 years of creating bonds with exceptional International Artists, and bringing them to the UK.
Artistic Director Anda Winters said: “This is a very special anniversary season - making work with companies from across the arts that I have admired and collaborated with over the last 10 years, and who now have a home in London.
We have brought together The Berliner Ensemble with Brecht, in his own words; Korea's Ambiguous Dance Company to create the theatre's first site specific experience; we will premiere our co-production of The Wild Duck with The Norwegian Ibsen Company and Den Nationale Scene, Bergen; Kentaro Kujirai with breath-taking contemporary Butoh from Japan, and Byron Wallen will once again curate the annual international Jazz Festival. This season also marks the beginning of the next decade for this remarkable building, our family of artists, and the ones we have yet to meet. Come and join the artistic adventure.
