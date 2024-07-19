The Coronet Theatre Reveals Autumn/Winter 2024 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coronet Theatre will celebrate 10 years since the restoration of this historic building, with a season that reflects its style, ambition and the relationships built over the last decade. This season bridges 10 years of creating bonds with exceptional International Artists, and bringing them to the UK.

Artistic Director Anda Winters said: “This is a very special anniversary season - making work with companies from across the arts that I have admired and collaborated with over the last 10 years, and who now have a home in London.

We have brought together The Berliner Ensemble with Brecht, in his own words; Korea's Ambiguous Dance Company to create the theatre's first site specific experience; we will premiere our co-production of The Wild Duck with The Norwegian Ibsen Company and Den Nationale Scene, Bergen; Kentaro Kujirai with breath-taking contemporary Butoh from Japan, and Byron Wallen will once again curate the annual international Jazz Festival. This season also marks the beginning of the next decade for this remarkable building, our family of artists, and the ones we have yet to meet. Come and join the artistic adventure.

AUTUMN/WINTER SEASON

Ambiguous Dance Company present The Coronet's first site specific event. Korea's highest-profile dance company will make The Belt, a fully staged performance and site- specific pieces created for the backstage rooms and corners of this atmospheric 19th Century Theatre. This series of World Premieres will blend the story of the UK's trailblazing innovation at the time the theatre was built, with one of the most vibrant, inventive and astounding new cultures in the modern world. 10 - 14 September

The Norwegian Ibsen Company returns with a new staging of Ibsen's The Wild Duck, with a cast of some of Norway's most celebrated actors, and directed by Hedda Award-winner Alan Lucien Øyen. As always, The NIC brings its distinctive Norwegian perspective on one of Norway's greatest writers, as both a dramatic and comic genius in this shocking story of truth versus expediency. 18 October - 2 November

Seoul Manner by Bek Hyunjin. Korean legend and innovator, Bek Hyunjin - actor, contemporary artist, installation artist, performance artist, and musician - presents an exhilarating evening of entertaining, meaningful performance that draws you into the enigmatic beauty and drama of Korean lyrics and art. 8 - 9 November

Kentaro Kujirai, the award-winning choreographer, creates an enthralling new Butoh piece using his distinctive hyper-expressive choreography. U-BU-SU-NA northern Japan - native stories - gods of the boundaries blends the traditional with the contemporary to create a haunting, mesmerising expression of discrimination experienced by certain people in the Sendai area of Tohoku where he was born and raised. 14 - 16 November

The Berliner Ensemble returns with an exhilarating concert portrait of the life of a giant of 20th Century Theatre, Bertolt Brecht. Tender, funny, furious, and moving between cabaret, opera and prose, Stranger Than The Moon uses Brecht's poems, songs, biographical notes and video to convey his life in his words and created by his theatre. Directed by The Berliner Ensemble Artistic Director Oliver Reese. 4 - 6 December

Poetry Club returns for its popular evenings of intimate readings. For this instalment in the series, the Coronet welcomes award-winning poet, artist and video film maker Imtiaz Dharker and poet and translator Sasha Dugdale to read from their recent work – two extraordinary collections with very different voices, united by a strong thread of war. 19 September

Dead Poets Live‘s thrillingly intimate and powerful dramatic monologue Autumn Journal, by Louis MacNeice, returns to The Coronet following last year's sold-out performance. Written in the autumn of 1938, Irish poet MacNeice melds the personal – a love affair, the daily round in London, the leaves falling and Christmas coming – with the overwhelming and terrifying inevitability of an approaching war. 17 and 24 November

The Coronet Theatre Jazz Festival 2024 - BBC Jazz Innovation award-winner Byron Wallen returns to The Coronet Theatre to curate a sensational festival of international jazz. Line-up to be announced. 12 - 14 December

