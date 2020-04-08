The Coronet Theatre Launches Inside Out - Online Arts Programme

In these sad times, The Coronet Theatre, as all other theatres, has been forced to put its usual artistic output on hold. But the passion shared by all artists, whether large or smaller scale, to make and share their work, is as strong as ever.

The Coronet Theatre will be making a series of new presentations over the coming weeks which will reflect the multi-artform, international nature of The Coronet's programme, and its on-going relationship with the artists it works with. Echoing The Coronet's programming range, from dance, poetry, music and theatre to visual art, they will be available free on

The Coronet Theatre website https://www.thecoronettheatre.com

and on social media at facebook.com/thecoronettheatre instagram.com/thecoronettheatre twitter.com/coronettheatre

A rolling programme of work will start on Wednesday 8 April, with a new item added each week. Opening with a new poem by Ben Okri called Closed, Still Open, filmed in The Coronet Theatre, the on-going programme will include a film by Jazz pianist Jean-Michel Bernard, Haiku from David Harsent, and work by Leila Arad, Hanif Kureishi, Roberta Lima, Ibrahim Mahama, Hisham Matar, Zadoc Nava and Mitra Tabrizian.

APRIL EVENTS

8 Aprila??

For the first week of Coronet Inside Out Booker Prize winning author Ben Okri has written a new poem Closed, Still Open, filmed in the theatre's empty auditorium.

The poem was written from inside the experience of the pandemic. Its mode is reflective, its tone intimate, its method symbolic.

15 Aprila??

Pianist Jean-Michel Bernard, who composed the music for the ballet TERRA at The Coronet Theatre in 2016, returns with his film 007, created specifically for The Coronet Theatre.a??'I love him because he's better than me! This guy is a genius, in my mind.' Ray Charles.

1969: A new James Bond film At Her Majesty's Secret Service, with George Lazenby and Diana Rigg, is screened at The Coronet CINEMA.a??

2020: 007 is back at The Coronet THEATRE in a specially filmed piano version of the main theme (by John Barry), played by Steinway Artist Jean-Michel Bernard.

22 Aprila??

A Writing Seminar with Hanif Kureishi

Hanif Kureishi will lead a zoom seminar on writing. Anyone wishing to participate should go to thecoronettheatre.com from Monday 20 April for further information and to register.

29 Aprila??

Haiku from poet David Harsent

"The threat we all now face haunts our waking thoughts - our dreams, too, I imagine. Rather than write lines that simply return fear to the fearful, I offer nine haiku: tiny meditative glances beyond (or aside from) this turbulence." David Harsent

IN ADDITION

The Berliner Ensemble - The Tin Druma??

In addition, The Coronet Theatre is delighted to share the streaming of The Berliner Ensemble's The Tin Drum with English sub-titles on Friday 10 April at 6pm for one week only at berliner-ensemble.de/be-on-demand. This extraordinary piece sold out at The Coronet Theatre in February.

And on a lighter note, while we are all coping with the confinement of lockdown, choreographer Hubert Essakow, who worked at The Coronet Theatre on the Elemental Trilogy (FLOW, IGNIS, TERRA), will be offering pilates classes. Please go to thecoronettheatre.com for further information.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You